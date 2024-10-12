Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

UAE: Enjoy sailing in the harbour? Here's how you can get a boating licence

If you enjoy scenic boating trips at one of UAE's many harbours, then this would be the ideal time to set out sailing

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 4:59 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 4:59 PM

Top Stories

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

KT File Photo used for illustrative purposes only

KT File Photo used for illustrative purposes only

As the temperature in the country is now slowly dipping, welcoming residents' beloved winter season hopping on a boat is one among many popular activities people indulge in.

If you enjoy scenic boating trips at one of UAE's many harbours, then this would be the ideal time to set out sailing and catch a stunning sunset over the horizon.


Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

 

To sail a small boat in the UAE, you will require a licence. These can be obtained after training at one of the country's multiple accredited schools.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


These certified schools are located across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Here is the full list of the schools:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy

Gulf Technical And Safety Training Center GTSC

Emirates Technical & Safety Development Center ETSDC

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports club

Al Bateen Marine Training Institute Est

Dubai

JLS Yachting Training Institute

Marine Concept Boating and Yachting Training

Al Bateen Marine Training

XCLUSIVE Sea School

All of the above schools are certified to issue licences for 12 metre boats. However, for 24m boats only these schools are certified: Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Gulf Technical And Safety Training Center GTSC, JLS Yachting Training Institute and Marine Concept Boating and Yachting Training.

Requirements

  1. The applicant must be at least 16 years old for a Marine craft that does not exceed 12m in length and at least 18 years old for a Marine craft that does not exceed 24m in length
  2. Pass a Powerboat driving course
  3. Valid residency for non-citizens
  4. Be medically fit

Documents

These are the documents you require in order to apply for a licence.

  1. Medical fitness certificate or a copy of the sailor’s license, both sides of the card
  2. Marine Safety Certificates (for commercial boats only)
  3. Training certificate from an accredited institute or pass the Maritime Administration Exam

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story