UAE: Domestic worker ran away? How to file absconding report online

This fairly simple procedure can be completed online in just six simple steps

File photo
File photo

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:01 PM

Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:17 PM

Hiring domestic workers has become an increasingly common practice in the country as families manage work and home together.

So, in order to streamline the process and simplify the often costly affair, the UAE, in 2022, issued a decree that allows private recruitment offices to offer domestic workers on hire, provided they obtain a license after meeting certain conditions.


When hiring a domestic worker in the country, residents are required to go through approved recruitment agencies for the process. They must avoid dealing with unauthorised centres that offer domestic-help services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Yet, if the domestic worker runs away, the employer can file a report online.

The process is fairly simple and has been detailed below:

Process of filing absconding report

  1. Head to the official Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website and log in using UAE Pass or your username and password.
  2. Enter the domestic worker's personal information (passport number, ID number, unified number, name, date of birth, nationality).
  3. Pay the required fees of Dh315.
  4. After this your application will be sent to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, who will then reach out to you in case of concern.
  5. If the report has successfully been registered, then the complainant will be informed via text message and e-mail.
  6. After the completion of the process, the Ministry will place its seal on the report.

Please note: This process is for all Emirates except Dubai. For Dubai, the resident must go through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

