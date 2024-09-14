UAE: Dh3-million initiative launched by charity to 'correct status of violators' during visa amnesty

Trained staff always accompanies the young passengers and guides them through immigration, baggage claims and customs
A local charity based in Ajman has launched a Dh3-million initiative aimed at correcting the status of residency violators and completing the process for issuing their residency visa.
The International Charity Organisation (ICO) launched 'Correction of the Status of Violators', an effort that's part of a broader campaign led by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to waive fines for those who have breached entry and residency regulations.
The two-month visa amnesty programme, which started on September 1 and runs until October 30, will allow violators to either regularise their status or leave the country without bans, fines, or exit fees.
Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, secretary-general of the (ICO), explained that supporting national campaigns falls within the approach of the ICO, including this campaign, which exempts individuals from residency fines and gives them the opportunity to amend their status.
In the initial phase of the initiative, the ICO will process 600 applications from individuals who meet the required conditions, he added.
