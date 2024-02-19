UAE: Can residents employ maid for trial and change visa status later?

RTA has clear rules in place regarding unaccompanied minors on these modes of public transport
UAE residents are not permitted to employ a domestic worker who does not hold a work permit, even if the employment is on a trial basis.
Employing an illegal worker for the purposes of trial and changing their residency status afterwards is not permitted, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The Ministry stated that a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 will be imposed on anyone who uses work permits for domestic workers for purposes other than for which they were issued.
It is also illegal to employ a maid on a visit visa. Along with the aforementioned fine, the penalty may also include deportation. If caught, the court shall order the deportation of the violating maid, as well as it shall also order the deportation of the resident who has employed them.
Employers of domestic workers will also face a fine if their maids are caught working for others. Employers subject to restrictions face administrative penalties, including the denial of new domestic worker permits and referral to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal and financial actions against them, which include a fine of up to Dh50,000.
The Ministry encourages the public to report negative practices or feedback regarding domestic worker recruitment agencies to its call centre at 600590000.
