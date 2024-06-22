E-Paper

UAE: Building a new website? Here's how to get a '.ae' domain name

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has created a simple way to register for a domain name online

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:11 PM

Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM

If you are creating a website in the UAE and wish to register it in the country, then you should register for a .ae domain name.

Having a good domain name is crucial as it increases your brand's credibility and makes your website easier to find and remember. It also improves search engine rankings, attracting more visitors to your site.


The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has created a simple way to register for a domain name online.

Here is how you can do it in just six simple steps:

  1. Head to the TDRA website (https://tdra.gov.ae/en/aeda) to look for a domain name. You can check if it is available by entering your desired name on the search bar on the website.
  2. If the domain name is available, you will be able to see a list of Accredited Registrars in order to register your website. You can choose a registrar based on prices and value added services.
  3. Most .aeDA Registrars provide an online application form for the registration process. Depending on the type of domain name you are requesting, the registration process may take just a few minutes before your .ae domain name is registered and added to the Domain Name System (DNS).
  4. Ensure that all your details are correct and that the provided email is yours and functioning.
  5. Once you have filled out the application form and gone through the registration process, you just have to accept the terms and conditions (make sure to read through!).
  6. After this, check your details using Whois service to confirm registrations and your details.

