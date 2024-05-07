UAE: 4 residency visa options for students; cost, process explained

UAE: Travelling during pregnancy? Airline requirements, medical certificate explained
Are you planning to relocate to the UAE for further education, or are you a resident starting your university journey? In UAE, a student can be sponsored by educational institutions or parents. In addition, outstanding students can sponsor themselves for 5 or 10 years, depending on the category.
Here's a breakdown of all the visa options available for students in the Emirates.
Foreign students can avail a visa sponsored by the accredited university or college of study. Students can contact the student affairs' offices at their university to facilitate the process.
Documents required and fees
According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security's (ICP) website, the service fees are:
Duration of visa
The student visa is issued for one year, but can be renewed upon proof of continuation of study issued by the concerned educational institute.
Outstanding graduates of universities in the UAE
According to the UAE’s government portal, students of universities in the UAE may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:
To know the university's classification, the applicant can access the university website, or contact their admin department.
Outstanding graduates of foreign universities
According to the UAE’s government portal, students in foreign universities may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:
These ensure that outstanding students can remain in the country even after their study is complete.
High school students
High school students are eligible for a Golden Visa of 5 years, if:
The Golden Visa is for a duration of 5 years, but may be extended if the student is enrolled in one of the majors or colleges in the country that requires a study period of more than 5 years.
For Golden Visas in Dubai, students can expect a faster process if they first receive ICP nomination approval and then visit a branch of Amer, which is a semi-government organisation, an Amer agent told Khaleej Times.
According to the Amer website, the golden visa for students can cost Dh2978.90.
On the ICP website, service bundles are available, which include "residence entry permit for graduates of accredited universities in UAE" at a cost of Dh350, and "residence permit for graduates of accredited universities in UAE" for Dh1250. Service bundles for "residency visa for graduates of accredited universities outside UAE" cost Dh350 and "residence for graduates of accredited universities outside UAE" cost Dh1250.
Service bundles are also available for "residence entry permit for high school top ranked students in UAE" at Dh350, and "residence permit for high school top ranked students in UAE" at Dh1250.
Residents can sponsor the study of their children. For female children, residents may sponsor their study regardless of age, until marriage.
However, expatriate residents can sponsor their male child/children up to the age of 25. Parents can sponsor male children after 25 only if they provide evidence of attending a higher educational institute for a minimum of one year's course.
Students holding the Golden Visa can "extend the visa to their parents, spouses, and children without any prejudice," an Amer agent told Khaleej Times.
Foreign students can also sponsor their parents "as long as they can afford it," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said. According to WAM, it is essential that family members can afford suitable housing.
Local airlines have set their own guidelines and rules to ensure safety of expecting mothers during this crucial time
