Travelling to UAE? Avoid visa fraud; 5 important questions to ask

Every year, many expats come to the UAE, seeking greener pastures and a better life for their families and themselves. Unfortunately, these are also often the people that unscrupulous parties prey on with the aim of making a quick buck.
One among them is a visa fraud. Sometimes, when travellers fail to conduct sufficient research and rely on word of mouth, they can fall victim to a scam. Scammers across the globe attempt to collect applicant's information to exploit or charge them fees for fraudulent visas.
In order to stay safe and ensure that you are not being subject to fraud, keep these tips in mind:
1. Who is issuing your visa?
When getting your visa, make sure that you are getting it from an authorised entity to avoid getting scammed.
For maximum transparency, you can get a visa issued from travel agencies and hotels based in the UAE. Aside from this, UAE-based airlines (namely, Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai) can also issue these visas.
2. Do you have the right kind of visa?
Make sure you take a look at the types of visas that can be issued, in order to ensure you don't get conned.
There are several types of visas that a visitor can apply for. They are:
a. Single entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days
b. Multiple-entry tourist visa, valid for 30 days or 60 days
c. Multiple-entry long-term tourist visa, valid for five years
d. Transit visa, one for 48 hours and another for 96 hours
e. Visa on arrival, either for 30 days or 90 days contingent on nationality
f. Visa on arrival for Indians who have a visit visa issued by the USA, or a green card issued by the USA, or a residence visa issued by the UK or the EU
g. eVisa for residents of GCC countries (GCC citizens are eligible for visa-free entry)
These are the only types of visit visas one can apply for in order to enter the UAE. In case you're being promised another, you might be getting conned.
It's important to note that residence visas of any kind cannot be issued if you are outside the country. Applicants must be in the UAE in order to process this visa.
3. What kind of visa will you be working on?
Got a job offer from an organisation in the UAE? Ideally, they should bring you into the country on an employment visa.
However, keep in mind that while you can be called to the UAE on a visit visa, you will not be permitted to work on the same. So, if your employer is issuing a visit visa, you must ensure that you have a residence visa allowing you to be employed in the country before you begin work.
Here are four types of visas that allow an expat to work in the UAE.
4. Is your visa package too good to be true?
If you have been approached by someone within the UAE offering a visa at a cost that is 'too good to be true', you must be wary of the same. As Khaleej Times recently reported, scammers have been promising amnesty seekers residence visas for as little as Dh5,000 — well below the standard costs.
All costs involved in processing visas are clearly listed on government websites. Verify your visa package with official sources to ensure legitimacy.
5. Is your visa valid?
Have you gotten a visa issued by a travel agent, but are unsure of whether it is legitimate?
You can easily verify its validity using the GDRFA website, if it has been issued in Dubai. If your visa has been issued in any other emirate, you can use the eChannels platform.
