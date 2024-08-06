Top UAE government apps to download for residents across 7 emirates

Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service
The UAE Government is on a mission to go 100 per cent paperless and it has been hitting its goals. Now, whether you're paying a fine or renewing a residency permit, you won't have to queue up at a counter.
Most e-services can be accessed through an entity's official website. But if you're always on your phone, consider the convenience of completing transactions with just a few swipes, wherever you may be.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Many government offices have built smart apps to make their services more accessible — and there are now dozens of them in your app store.
You won't need every single one of them, but some are considered essentials if you are a UAE resident.
Here are some must-have government apps:
This is your key to every UAE government app you could think of. It serves as your "digital identity", allowing you to log into all the other apps without having to register for each of them.
Besides creating an access key for your government transactions, this pass allows you to sign documents digitally, too.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has created an app for services and information that are related to one's residency, including visa and Emirates ID.
Through the UAE ICP app, you can easily access the digital version of your residence visa and Emirates ID — including those of your dependents. Imagine the convenience of having all those important documents in just one app. If you're using an iPhone, you can save these in your Apple wallet, too.
ICP services like visa and ID renewals and fine payments can also be accessed through the app.
It would be helpful to have the official apps of the police force in your emirate, like those in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. But take note: There's also an all-in-one app for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), which oversees all police forces across the Emirates.
Download the MoI app and you'll find your records instantly synced (from your Emirates ID to your vehicle licence), regardless of the emirate you live in.
Like other police apps, it also allows you to report accidents and pay fines, and even renew your vehicle registration. It categorises its services into four: traffic, police, civil defence, and general.
Each of the seven emirates has create a one-stop-shop for government services — covering things like utility bill payments, vehicle registration renewals, visa renewals, and those related to setting up a business.
Here are the government apps for each emirate:
Getting around the UAE, whether by driving or taking the public transport, is better with smart apps that offer all you need to know, plus services that can be completed in just few taps and swipes.
If you're in Dubai, here are some apps that can help
If you're in Abu Dhabi:
If you're in Sharjah:
If you're in Ras Al Khaimah:
ALSO READ:
Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service
If you want to explore the city hassle-free without the financial commitment of buying a vehicle, here's your guide:
The application can be completed through the website, mobile application, customer happiness centre or typing centre
Here's how residents can protect themselves from cyber attacks and strike a balance between oversharing online and simply sharing memories
Different banks offer various kinds of loans, ranging from 'green' to fixed deposit and fixed rate loans
As soon as you realise that you have become a victim of a fraud, inform the authorities right away; here's how
Depending on the phone you use and the cards you need every day, it is possible to leave home and go about life without your leather wallet
Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information