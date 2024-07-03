E-Paper

Summer break 2024: Top spots for UAE travellers

Here's your ticket to a cool summer, according to a Skyscanner report

By CT Desk

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 7:25 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 1:38 PM

Summer is the time to explore, to head overseas, enjoy warm weather and dip your toes into a pool or two.

Happily, schools are out at this time as well, meaning the whole family can get some much needed together time.


Haven’t made plans yet? If you aren’t sure about where to head to, feed in the term ‘Everywhere’ in the search bar on Skyscanner to get budget-friendly destination ideas.

Skyscanner flight searches conducted between 01/03/24 to 31/05/24 for travel departures from July to September..


Check out these holiday spots that people in UAE adore. The top spots have been chosen according to the flight searches conducted between March and May for travel between July and September on Skyscanner.

Egypt

Step onto sand dusted by history when you head to Egypt, home to ancient treasures, the majestic pyramids of Giza and the world’s longest river, Nile. Channel your inner Egyptian explorer as you head to markets suffused with heady scents, haggle at stores to get a bargain and trample along the age-old hallways inside the pyramids.

United Kingdom

Don’t forget to dig into a quick meal of fish and chips when you head to the UK’s cool capital, London. It’s got West End, where you can catch the latest shows, see landmarks such as Tower of London and Buckingham Palace, or just enjoy a walk on the cobbled streets.

Thailand

The good things about heading to Thailand is you don’t have to worry about your budget – there’s something to suit every swell of wallet. Here, you can not only take your fill of culture but also natural beauty. Dive into the azure waters of the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand to explore colourful coral reefs and exotic marine life. And don’t forget to dig into the tempting treats thanks to hawkers on the sidewalks.

Turkey

You’ve not been really relaxed until you’ve been scrubbed, buffed and shampooed in one of the hammams Turkey is so famous for. Of course, there’s shopping at spots like the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, and the joy of seeing the world from the skies when you sit in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia. Oh, and a rich tapestry of history to discover. From beaches to idyllic landscapes, there’s something for everyone here.

