Stuck in a rental agreement? How to terminate your lease in Fujairah

If you're considering early rental agreement cancellation in Fujairah—whether it’s because of a job change, relocation, or any other reason—it's important to understand the process and requirements involved.
While it’s certainly possible to end your lease before the term is up, it all depends on the terms and conditions outlined in your tenancy agreement.
In most cases, you'll need to give at least 90 days' notice before cancelling. That means you’ll have to notify your landlord in writing, making sure you stick to the notice period specified in your contract.
In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps, fees, and requirements on how you can handle your lease cancellation, making the process as smooth and hassle-free as possible.
Here are the documents and conditions you'll need to meet in order to process your early lease cancellation in Fujairah:
You will be required to pay a standard cancellation fee of Dh55. However, depending on your specific situation, you may be asked to pay additional fees.
Once your application is submitted, you will receive a notification via both your phone number and email. To complete the cancellation process, you will need to visit the customer service counter at the Fujairah Municipality.
For further assistance, you can directly contact the Fujairah Municipality by calling their toll-free number at +971 800 36, emailing them at info@fujmun.gov.ae, or sending a fax to +971 9 2222231.
The process is generally straightforward, but if you encounter any difficulties, it may be helpful to negotiate directly with your landlord to reach a mutually agreeable solution.
