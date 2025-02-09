Some American expats in UAE can renew passport without leaving home; here's how

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

American expats residing in the UAE can apply for passport renewal or a change in the passport details without having to stand in queues or even leave their home. The applicant must have a valid mailing address in the UAE, and be a current resident of the country.

American residents who wish to renew their passport with forms DS-82 and DS-5504 have two options – home pick-up of the documents and drop-off (after renewal) through Emirates Post, or using the dropbox at the US missions in UAE.

What are these passport forms?

The DS-82 form refers to the renewal form for a full-validity (10-year) passport. The DS-5504 form refers to the renewal form, if your current passport is unexpired, issued less than one year ago, and you are doing one of the following:

Replacing a limited validity (1 year) US passport for a full validity (10 year) passport

Correcting a printing error in a valid US passport

Changing your name, provided you have supporting documentation

What is the documentation for name change?

If the applicant wishes to change the name on the new passport due to marriage, divorce or court order, it is essential to bring the original documents, in addition to a photocopy.

The documents must also have English translation, if applicable, and may be one of the following:

Marriage certificate

Divorce decree

Court order

The applicant must also provide their Social Security number. If this was misplaced, you must contact the Federal Benefits Unit in Rome for assistance. If you do not have a Social Security number, you must sign the No SSN declaration for adults.

Steps to apply

Sign and complete the DS-82 or the DS-5504 passport renewal forms. Fill out the form online, and also submit a printed copy with the barcode

Gather the documents to include in the package, which you are mailing or putting in the drop-box.

Pay the required fees online at the US government’s pay.gov site. Then, print out the electronic payment confirmation you receive via email and include it in the package you send to the US missions.

After you pay, and schedule Emirates Post or drop it at one of the US missions, passport processing takes approximately seven to eight weeks.

The new passport will be delivered using your pre-paid, self-addressed envelope is using Emirates Post. If you use the drop-box, you will receive an e-mail and will have to collect your passport at the US mission where you dropped off the documents.

Through Emirates Post

If using Emirates Post to send your documents to the US missions in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, contact them at 6005999999 to schedule a pickup from your home. You can also use their website, create an account, and select a time slot. Passport renewal applications are not available at their physical branches.

Pay Dh42 (rates may differ) to Emirates Post staff for the collection. This fee covers both the pick-up of the documents to be renewed, and the drop-off at home once the renewal process is complete.

Drop-off at US missions The applicant can also drop off the documents at the US embassy in Abu Dhabi (8am to 2.30pm on Monday to Thursday, and 8am to 10.30am on Friday), or the US Consulate in Dubai (8am to 4pm on Monday to Thursday, and 8am to 11am on Friday.

The timings may change, or missions may be closed on US and UAE holidays. Documents, cost DS-82 or the DS-5504 passport renewal forms. In addition to these forms, to know if you require any more, visit the official website of the US Consulate and Embassy in the UAE. Navigate to menu, click on US Passports, and select the 'find your form' section.

One white-background coloured passport photo, with 5x5cm dimensions. The photo must be taken in the past 6 months, with no glasses.

One photocopy of the data page of previous US passport

The passport to be renewed

Original name change documents if applicable, along with a photocopy of the same

The DS-5504 renewal is free of charge; the DS-82 renewal has a fee of $130 through US or international credit or debit card, electronic funds transfer from a US-based bank account, Amazon Pay, or Pay Pal. Who is eligible? In order to use the mail or dropbox renewal along with the online payment system, you must: Be at least 16 years old when your most recent passport book was issued

Have your most recent passport book issued less than 15 years ago

Be able to submit the most recent US passport book by mail with the renewal application

Be able to leave your passport with the Embassy or Consulate for the duration of the processing time, which may take up to eight weeks

Have a passport book that has not been mutilated, damaged, lost, or stolen

Have most recent US passport book issued in current name (or provide name change documentation with application)