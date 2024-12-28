Sharjah: How to apply for a park entry card; cost, documents explained

Several residential areas have parks closely situated, for a fun day out within walking distance to your home
Image used for illustrative purpose. KT File Photo
Do you want to visit a park in your locality? Looking for some family time that does not involve long commutes and travel? In Sharjah, several residential areas have parks closely situated, for a fun day out within walking distance to your home.
You may be asked to show your park entry card for accessing certain neighbourhood parks. Here is a guide on the documents required, steps to obtain the card, and the cost.
For citizens
For residents
For imams of mosques
Children of female citizens:
The cost for issuing a park entry card is Dh15.
