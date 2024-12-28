Sharjah: How to apply for a park entry card; cost, documents explained

Image used for illustrative purpose. KT File Photo

Do you want to visit a park in your locality? Looking for some family time that does not involve long commutes and travel? In Sharjah, several residential areas have parks closely situated, for a fun day out within walking distance to your home.

You may be asked to show your park entry card for accessing certain neighbourhood parks. Here is a guide on the documents required, steps to obtain the card, and the cost.

Steps to apply for the card

Visit the Sharjah Municipality website – portal.shjmun.gov.ae Click on 'smart services' Select the 'parks and recreational areas' category, and then click on 'request for issuance or renewal of park entry card' Then, click on enter service. Now, fill in the application with relevant details such as name, Emirates ID number, area of residence, tenancy contract number, and attach the required documents.

Required documents

For citizens

Copy of ID

Copy of rental contract or electricity bill

For residents

Copy of Emirates ID

Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

Some residents may also need a 'to whom it may concern' document from the workplace

For imams of mosques

Copy of Emirates ID

Copy of lease contract or electricity bill

'To whom it may concern' message