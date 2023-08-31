Watch: Dubai's abra stations get makeover; new shops, amenities now open

Supplied photo

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 2:37 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM

Four traditional abra stations along Dubai Creek have been completely revamped to enhance passenger experience and boost security and safety while maintaining the historic and cultural identity in the area, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.

These abra stations include the Bur Dubai Model Station, Deira Old Souq Station, Dubai Old Souq Station, and Sabkha Station.

In revamping the Bur Dubai Model Station, the authority ensured that its historic and cultural identity was maintained while providing advanced amenities and high-tech services to commuters. Shaded outdoor spaces were built and retail outlets now have the opportunity to serve riders and visitors, said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

He added that the materials used in the construction were environment-friendly and durable, which would cut maintenance costs and extend asset lifespan by 10 per cent, besides reducing carbon emissions.

According to RTA, the enhancement project is part of its compliance with Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination and its efforts to increase the passenger capacity of Bur Dubai Station by 33 per cent.

Here's a look at the new stations:

14 million rides

Marine transport is used by 14 million riders annually, the authority said.

“Marine transport has seen consistent growth in terms of the transportation modes, stations, and riders since the inauguration of the Dubai Water Canal linking the Dubai Creek to the coastal area," Al Tayer said.

“The sector is poised to see further improvement with the completion of the urban and touristic amenities on the shores of the canal as well as the construction of marine stations. It plans to make marine transport means the ideal mobility choice for citizens, residents and tourists,” he added.

RTA added that it has deployed a predictive maintenance system involving the installation of remote monitoring devices and sensors on board marine transport modes. The transport authority is planning to introduce a real-time monitoring system to analyse data, predict faults, and plan for the required spare parts replacement.

ALSO READ: