Restaurants, supermarkets in Dubai: 10 places you can use Nol card to pay

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM

Did you know that you could pay your restaurant bill with a Nol card?

While these payment cards from Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) are a common fixture of life in the emirate, many are unaware of all the different spots and services that can be paid for with the Nol card.

The RTA has on its website a list of merchants that accept payment through Nol cards. The list includes a wide variety of establishments, from pharmacies to petrol stations.

Here are 10 places where you can whip out your Nol card to pay:

1. Public transport

The most popular way to use your Nol card — to ride RTA public buses, the Dubai Metro, Tram, and marine transport such as the Dubai Ferry, Abra, Water Bus and water taxi. You can also use your Nol card to pay for Dubai Taxi rides.

2. Parking

You can pay for parking at parking metres across the emirate with your Nol card

3. Supermarkets

Supermarkets such as Carrefour, Lulu, and Aswaaq, as well as convenience stores such as Zoom and Circle K accept payments via Nol card.

4. Dining and cafés

Some of the food outlets that accept Nol cards are Gloria Jeans, Burger King, Mister Baker, and Paavo's Pizza.

5. Healthcare

You can pay with Nol cards at Medcare clinics across the emirate, as well as at various pharmacies in the city.

6. Car servicing

You can get your car serviced or repaired using a Nol card at Autopro locations across the country.

7. Theme park

IMG Worlds of Adventure, a theme park in Dubai, accepts Nol card as a method of payment.

8. Parks and museum

Dubai residents can use Nol cards to enter public parks such as Creek Park, Mushrif Park, and Zaabeel Park. They can also be used to enter the Etihad museum.

9. Petrol stations

Enoc stations across Dubai accept Nol cards as payment methods.

10. Vehicle testing

You can pay with a Nol card at RTA vehicle testing centres.

Nol cards can be topped up at metro stations and certain bus stops. You can also use the Nol Pay app to top up your Nol card with your phone.

