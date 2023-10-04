The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides
The special charm of Oman's Musandam — with its rugged mountains, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture — has long captivated UAE residents. During winter, it's easily one of the most popular destinations for those raring for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
This year, travel is made easy with a new bus route from Ras Al Khaimah. Operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), the public transport service to the Governorate of Musandam in Oman will start on October 6.
Before embarking on this cross-border trip, however, UAE residents and tourists must take note of visa requirements and other travel essentials.
A call centre representative at the RAKTA clarified the requirements for UAE residents who are going for the Ras Al Khaimah-Musandam bus service:
“For entry into Oman, UAE residents can get a visa at the Oman border,” the representative said.
For UAE tourists with a single-entry visit visa:
For tourists with multiple-entry visit visas:
At the UAE border, residents leaving the country must pay the exit fee of Dh36. An Oman visa may be obtained at the Oman border by paying Dh50.
UAE tourists on single or multiple-entry visas should also pay the exit fee.
The service runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8am and 6pm with a travel time of approximately 3 hours. The one-way journey is priced at Dh50.
Bus passengers will pay a total of Dh136 until the last stop in Musandam. The return journey for residents will cost only the bus fare.
Residents and tourists can book their seats in a number of ways:
From the UAE, the service starts at the main bus station (Al Dhait South) in Ras Al Khaimah, making two stops in the emirate — at Al Rams and Shaam area.
In Musandam, the service will start and end at Wilayat of Khasab, with stops at Tibaat, Wilayat of Bukha, Harf, and Qada area.
One may take a bus to Ras Al Khaimah from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, and Al Ain through RAKTA's intercity lines. The tickets can be booked on board, RAKTA website and mobile apps, or at the bus stations in various emirates.
