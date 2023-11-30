Look: Zero-emission hydrogen-fuelled city bus in Abu Dhabi

Photos: Supplied

A China-based technology company, which designs and develops zero-emission commercial vehicles, is set to bring its customised hydrogen-powered city buses to Abu Dhabi.

Wisdom Motor inked a cooperation agreement with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi to provide green mobility solutions to the emirate through its distributor Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME), part of the Al Fahim Group.

The 12-metre hydrogen fuel cell city bus has a driving range of 500km and reduces 105kg of carbon emissions per 100km of travel.

The cooperation agreement coincides with the ITC’s announcement this week of the Green Bus Programme – a visionary initiative aligning with Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability. Powered by eco-friendly public transportation, the aim is to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green zone by 2030. Abu Dhabi authorities seek to create a sustainable future through strategic partnerships and global collaborations.

Cliff Zhang, chairman of the board of directors of Wisdom Motor and chairman of Templewater, the company’s investor, noted the partnership as a “significant milestone”.

“We are proud to partner with the ITC to bring our cutting-edge technology and customised hydrogen-powered vehicles to Abu Dhabi. This cooperation is a significant milestone for our company in entering the GCC market by bringing in the first 12-metre hydrogen city bus into the region while reaffirming our commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.”

Founded in Fujian, China, the zero-emission commercial vehicle solution provider is headquartered in Hong Kong. Wisdom Motor provides customisable and state-of-the-art commercial vehicles through a combination of technology, customisation and precision manufacturing at its production hub in Fujian.

“As a relatively young company, we are excited to join other global providers in contributing to the UAE's ambitious sustainability vision, and we look forward to expanding our presence in this region.”

In its home base in Hong Kong, the company is the first provider of hydrogen-powered double-decker bus, also the first tri-axle double-decker bus.

