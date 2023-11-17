Dubai suspends bus services to 2 emirates until further notice

The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
Bus commuters in the UAE are advised to check on the status of services to their destinations amidst unstable weather conditions.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced the suspension of some of its intercity bus routes.
In an advisory, it said its public bus route E315 from Dubai to Sharjah and E411 to Ajman will not be operating "until further notice".
Today's downpour has brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of the country, as rainwater filled a number of roads.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In Dubai, even the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road had been affected. Those heading to Sharjah were also alerted to a flooded part of the Sheikh Mohamed BIn Zayed Road.
ALSO READ:
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
From ancient memory palaces to modern spaced repetition techniques, the toolkit for memory enhancement is diverse and adaptable
Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques
Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people worldwide
The multimedia engaged in the book includes lessons on the Quranic recitation, Hadith, Arabic poetry, and calligraphy
Companies like the celebrity-endorsed Prenuvo claim they can revolutionise preventive health care — experts warn this might not be the right approach
From proper washing techniques to effective styling strategies, there are many simple steps we can do to keep our hair healthy
Some memory lapses are a normal part of brain function, experts say