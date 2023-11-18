Dubai: RTA announces renaming, restructuring of some popular bus routes

The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that it some bus routes will be renamed and restructured.
The authority said that the changes will take place in some popular bus routes.
These changes include the replacement of Route 11A by Routes 16A and 16B.
Route 16A will run from the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department, Al Awir Branch, to the Gold Souq Bus Station.
Whereas, Route 16B will cover the return journey from the Gold Souq Bus Station back to the Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department, Al Awir Branch.
