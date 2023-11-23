UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA announces closure of 2 parking buildings

Drivers are urged to use alternative spaces or take the public transport

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:08 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that two of its multi-storey parking buildings will be closed.

The Al Rigga and Sabkha buildings will be shut for maintenance work, the authority said in its advisory. Those who have subscribed to parking services in these two areas shall be able to use their permits at alternative buildings.

Here are the alternative parking lots:

  • Baniyas Building
  • Naif Building
  • Parking lots on Baniyas Road

For those who will be taking the public transport, here are the nearest Metro and bus stations:

  • Baniyas Square Metro station
  • Al Sabkha bus station
  • Al Sabkha marine Bus stop

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living