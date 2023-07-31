Dubai: RTA announces 4 new features as it updates nol Pay app

This technology will be rolled out on several beaches in the country before the end of this year, expert says
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released an updated version of the nol Pay app. The new version of the official payment platform has four innovative features, the authority announced on Monday.
Nol, a smart prepaid card, is available in four types: Adults, students, senior citizens, and people of determination. It allows users to pay the fares of RTA’s public transport modes, public parking, tourist attractions, and shops.
Among the new features of nol Pay is an instant top-up of balance “anytime, anywhere, and across all platforms, allowing users to effortlessly recharge their nol card through the app”.
Users can apply for or renew personalised nol cards by linking their RTA account with that of their digital ID. Moreover, the registration process for unidentified nol cards has been simplified by allowing users to log in with their digital ID accounts. The app also offers the service of tracking the application status.
“The services available in the nol Pay app make it an essential tool for passengers commuting through Dubai’s various public transport modes,” the RTA said.
