Dubai Nol card guide: How to get monthly, annual travel pass for Metro and buses

Take a look at the prices of the different categories of the pass which allows you to travel multiple times on any line of public transport

by

Meher Dhanjal
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar
KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:41 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:49 PM

Do you use the Dubai Metro regularly? If so, you would be aware of multiple options of nol cards available in the city.

From personalised cards to a single-use one, each type caters to a different use. There are several concessions that are available including one for students and another for senior citizens.


Another option, is to get a travel pass. This is loaded on a nol card and is based on the zonal structure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


It allows you to travel multiple times on any line of public transport, such as buses, metro, and tram, except for buses across cities, seasonal buses, Dubai taxi, and marine transport vessels.

Price

Take a look at the prices of the different categories below:

Silver

Travel pass validity1 zone2 zonesAll zones
7 daysDh50Dh80Dh110
30 daysDh140Dh230Dh350
90 daysDh330Dh550Dh830
365 daysDh1,060Dh1,770Dh2,670

Gold

Travel pass validity1 zone2 zonesAll zones
7 daysDh100Dh160Dh220
30 daysDh280Dh460Dh700
90 daysDh660Dh1,100Dh1,660
365 daysDh2,120Dh3,540Dh5,340

Concessions

Travel pass validity1 zone2 zonesAll zones
7 daysDh25Dh40Dh55
30 daysDh70Dh115Dh175
90 daysDh165Dh275Dh415
365 daysDh530Dh885Dh1,335

How to apply

You can apply using three different ways:

  1. Ticket vending machines
  2. Ticket office machines
  3. Nol Pay applications

It is worth noting that anonymous nol card holders are not eligible to purchase a 30, 90 and 365 day travel pass. They are only eligible for a 7 day pass.

Also, if the customer travels outside the validity zone, regular travel fees apply.

This pass cannot be used for bus route 110 which operates between Al Safa Bus Terminus and Al Quoz Creative Zone as it is considered an intercity bus and operates with a flat rate of Dh2.

