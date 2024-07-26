Dubai: Fined on RTA bus? How to dispute it online in 5 steps

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:01 PM

Residents and tourists alike rely on the extensive public transport system in Dubai to get around.

Dubai's public transport system has many strict rules and regulations in place to ensure that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable journey. So, if one does violate a rule, they will be subject to hefty fines. Some serious violations could even cost a traveller up to Dh500.

Recently, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said that an automated passenger counting (APC) system will be installed in new buses to curb fare evasion. The system works by recording actual passenger numbers and matching them against the automated fare collection.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Currently, the bus system in Dubai lets the passengers enter the bus in good faith that they will tap their Nol cards upon entering and exiting the bus. However, there have been instances where passengers have skipped doing it. Commuters in Dubai caught dodging bus fares will get a fine of Dh200.

However, if you have been issued a fine and wish to dispute the same, you can easily do the same online.

Here is how you can dispute a public transport fine online in 5 steps:

1. Head to the official RTA website. Under the 'Public Transport' drop down, select 'Bus' and then select 'Dispute Form'.

2. Once the form opens, under dispute type, select 'Public transport users fine (Buses and Marine)'.