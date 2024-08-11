E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partial deduction announced: Buy a home in Abu Dhabi with a purchase loan

Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE nationals can avail loans for support on a range of housing needs in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period, from September 2024.

In addition, newlywed citizens can avail of Dh75,000 annual rental support for two years, from September 2024.


Citizens can apply for a home purchase loan through the 'Iskan Abu Dhabi' app to purchase a house from strategic partners or developers approved by ADHA or the local market in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The home purchase loan is for an amount of Dh1,750,000, and must be paid off in monthly instalments. To buy a residence with the help of this loan, follow these 20 steps:

Steps to buy a home with purchase loan

  1. In the 'Iskan Abu Dhabi app', go to 'Our services' and click on 'Home purchase loan'.
  2. Review your personal details, and fill in missing information if needed.
  3. Fill in additional details such as housing status, number of tenants etc.
  4. Sign the declaration with your digital ID (you will need to login through UAE pass) and submit the application.
  5. After the request has been registered, you will be notified once it is approved.
  6. You can now choose your desired accommodation and reserve it for a period of time.
  7. Enter details such as total monthly income, order number, and selected area.
  8. You can then browse through different houses and view information such as reservation status (reserved or available), construction status, total area, number of rooms, expected completion date, cost and other data.
  9. The plot design, as well as public facilities close by (shopping centre, mosque, school etc) will also be shown.
  10. After choosing the residence, you will have to confirm that you want to reserve this house for 30 days.
  11. Once you decide to reserve the house, you have one more chance to make a decision later, cancel, or confirm the residence.
  12. Once your listing has been confirmed, you will get a message, and you can then apply for mortgage registration and other required procedures by the deadline specified in the message. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of the property booking.
  13. To register for the mortgage, enter your order number, approved loan amount, plot number, and location.
  14. You will then be given a mortgage registration number, after which you must you need to visit Department of Municipalities and Transport to pay and get the mortgage approval.
  15. The next step is to pass the educational programme provided by the Department of Government Enablement. The programme aims to enhance knowledge of financial planning aspects, and process of activating home loan. This is a mandatory step, and you will be notified upon completion.
  16. Before proceeding with activating the home loan, you must download First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) application and then return to Iskan app, and click on 'I have downloaded' on the pop-up message.
  17. You can then check your loan status and project progress in the FAB application
  18. Next, you can complete your home receipt procedures, which include receiving your keys, and activating utility services such as water and electricity accounts.
  19. The loan must be paid off in instalments before the specified due date.
  20. Once the loan has been paid off, you qualify to remove the mortgage on your home.

ALSO READ:

Poojaraj Maniyeri

More news from Life and Living