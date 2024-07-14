Leasing property in Dubai? Rent rates, Ejari, eviction notice explained

Residents are eligible for the job loss payment if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance programme
When it comes to the property scene, Dubai doesn't back down, with its ever expanding property market. For those who may be unable to buy a place for renting purposes, leasing is always an option.
For expats residing in Dubai, the Ejari by RERA is a holy grail to knowing the emirate's laws for both landlords and tenants. This is also the online platform where landlords and tenants are required to register after coming to an agreement.
The Law No. 26 of 2007, known as the 'Law Regulating Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai' covers all laws and rights regarding rental contracts and all leased properties. Only hotel accomodations and properties provided to employees by companies are the exceptions to this law.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
From the required documents to crucial laws, here is a guide to leasing a property in Dubai.
After finding a suitable apartment or villa, tenants must make sure to keep the following documents updated and handy at all times.
To secure a tenancy contract, residents must submit several documents to the Dubai Land Department. This makes the lease agreement binding to both the landlord and tenant. It is also essential as it connects utility services, which includes water, electricity and gas and telecommunications services.
Specifying the term of the rental contract is crucial to the agreement, as without this it can become difficult to prove the alleged term in case of any dispute.
After securing your lease agreement, tenants must register for Ejari. These are the documents required to do so:
While renting in Dubai, it is important to register with DEWA as well. Here is what is required to open a new DEWA connection.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Clementina Kongslund, a senior client manager at Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers, reiterated the following points that one must keep in mind when leasing a property.
Tenants in Dubai have the option of paying their landlords through either one payment or multiple payments.
For those who have consulted agents as the middlemen, they often require a commission fee of up to 5 per cent of the total amount of rent.
According to RERA law, landlords can increase the rent by 5 per cent if the current rent is 11 to 20 per cent less than the average rent in Dubai. They can also increase the rent on the renewal of lease contract.
On the other hand, tenants are required to pay on the agreed date. If there is no such date, then they may pay advance annual rent in four instalments.
Housing fees are to be paid to Dubai Municipality, which is calculated at the rate of 5 per cent of the yearly rental charges. These payments are added to the monthly electricity and water bills.
Any disputes that may take place between the landlord and tenant are to be solved through the Rental Dispute Centre at the Land Department in Dubai.
Tenants may get evicted from a property due to the following reasons:
ALSO READ:
Residents are eligible for the job loss payment if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance programme
You must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority
The application fee is Dh200 and can go up to Dh420
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has created a simple way to register for a domain name online
Credit cards can be powerful financial tools when used wisely, but beware of the pitfalls
For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewed is relatively simple and straightforward
It's essential to be aware of local medication laws when travelling to the UAE, as non-compliance can lead to serious consequences
In Dubai, any noise that is louder than normal conversation or the hum of an air conditioner can be reported