Is Airbnb legal in Dubai? How to register apartments as holiday homes

Imagine living in an apartment with the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall fountain views, all at a fraction of the cost of a Downtown hotel. You could stay in one of the towering buildings or unwind on the beaches of Palm Jumeirah—without the 7am breakfast rush or 10am checkout, thanks to your perfect Airbnb getaway.

So, is Airbnb legal in Dubai? A resounding yes. Short-term holiday homes like Airbnb are allowed in the emirate. If you wish to become an Airbnb ambassador in Dubai and welcome guests to your Marina or JBR apartment, simply follow the regulations set by the emirate.

Apply for a holiday-home permit

First and foremost, you need to register your property with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DTCM) to operate holiday homes and get a permit. Enlisting for a government license will enhance Airbnb guests' sense of safety and security.(https://www.dubaidet.gov.ae/en/our-services/for-consuthey' lld-students/apply-for-a-holiday-home-permit).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This is done through the Holiday Homes system. The DTCM platform offers various services, including facilitating guest check-ins and checkouts. The authority has to register and approve apartments and villas before they can be listed for short-term rentals.

How to apply for a license:

Visit the DTCM website or office to apply for the required license.

Log in to the portal: Go to the holiday homes portal and enter your username and password (https://hh.dtcm.gov.ae/holidayhomes/Welcome.aspx).

Add unit: "Click on 'add unit' and complete the required information, including the unit type, number of bedrooms, area, developer, and any other necessary details.

Submit supporting documents:

Title deed copy

Signed passport copy or Emirates ID of the landlord

Trade licence copy if the unit 'landlord' is a company

Emirates ID or passport copy of the authorised signatory

Property management letter as per downloadable template

A recent Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) bill.

When completing the online application, enter the Dewa account number, not the premises number.

Review and submit: Review your application before submitting it for approval.

Processing time: Applications will be reviewed within one business day.

Once you receive approval via email, your unit will be added to your dashboard and available for self-classification.

Make payment: After submitting your self-classification, pay the required permit and classification certificate fees. Once paid, the unit status will be updated to approved.

Fixed charges for registration: Dh1,500 + Dh10 knowledge fee + Dh10 innovation fee

Total: Dh1,520

A holiday home permit is issued for a minimum of three months and a maximum of 12 months. Permit fees are the same regardless of the validity period.

According to DET regulations, holiday home units must be rented in their entirety and cannot be shared with the owner or other guests.

Tenant restrictions:

If you are a tenant, check the lease agreement before listing the property on Airbnb. Many landlords in Dubai prohibit subletting or short-term rentals, so you need a written consent to run a short-term rental.

A no objection certificate (NOC) from their landlord is a must, which is an official document granting permission. The NOC allows tenants to lease the property to short-term guests during their absence. Documents required by tenants are:

Lease agreement with subleasing clause

A no-objection certificate from landlord

Title deed

Owners passport copy or Emirates ID

A recent Dewa Bill (under owner or tenant name)

Ready your house:

Hosts must comply with strict health and safety standards for the safety of guests. This includes providing fully operational smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and meeting electrical and structural safety requirements.

Additionally, hosts must ensure that the property is fully furnished and equipped with essential utilities, including connections to Dewa and the internet. When renting, explain the building rules to the guests. Hosts must inform guests to avoid disruptive behaviour and illegal activities, such as drug abuse. Once you get the permit and primed your property to welcome guests, create an Airbnb account. List your property: After logging in, click 'list your space' and complete all necessary details, including house rules, building rules, pricing, and amenities provided. Set availability: Update the calendar with available dates. Post the ad: Once you have provided all the details and uploaded the photos, you can publish your listing on Airbnb. Charges structure from guest Homeowners pay the tourism fee (tourism dirham), which is charged per room, per night, regardless of the number of guests, and is based on the following category classifications: a) Deluxe Holiday Home: Dh15/room/night b) Standard Holiday Home: Dh10/room/night Rules to list your house on Airbnb in Dubai UAE law prohibits shared accommodation, meaning you cannot rent out just a single room on Airbnb or similar platforms. You must rent the entire unit. A license from DTCM is mandatory before listing on Airbnb in Dubai Do not charge the guest any costs other than those agreed upon in the contracts concluded with them The property must satisfy the technical specifications and requirements and be equipped with the fittings. Ensure that the Holiday Home is clean and habitable Comply with the maximum occupancy capacity determined in the Holiday Home permit. Designate emergency and Guest service contact numbers that are available twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week Manage all guests' needs and services in respect of leasing out Holiday Homes Take reasonable safety measures and precautions to provide a safe environment for Guests and visitors, particularly against hazards related to fire, swimming pools, and well-being facilities Do not disclose guest information unless to the concerned government entities or the competent judicial authority Do not promote, describe, or advertise Holiday Homes in a misleading way or to achieve a purpose that contradicts DTCM specifies more than 50 items that must be in the apartment, such as safes, kettles, a certain mattress height, and a specific number of towels per guest. ALSO READ: Dubai: Property owners earn Dh13,000 more than tenants, reveals report Dubai to launch 'Airbnb of warehouses' where owners can list properties for lease