How UAE residents can apply for e-visa to Morocco: All you need to know

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 1:32 PM

UAE residents looking for a quick and easy getaway to a stunning location can now choose to travel to Morocco – with ease.

The North African country is a haven for those who love indulging in different cultures and learning about them. The country also has a rich history for those who would like to brush up on their knowledge.

For travellers looking to kick back and relax, Morocco is an ideal destination too – boasting of beaches and traditional hamams, you can prioritise your wellness conveniently.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can apply for the Moroccan e-visa:

Step 1:

Head to the official website – https://www.acces-maroc.ma/ and click on 'Apply for evisa'.

Step 2:

A new tab will open, asking you to fill out your email address for verification.

After you click 'Enter', a dialogue box will pop up asking you to check your emailin order to proceed with the application.

In your email, you will receive a link to click, which will direct you to the next page.

Step 3:

This is the second step of the application form – here you will be required to fill out some basic details.

As shown in the image below, the applicant will be asked to fill their nationality, country of residence, date of birth and document type, among others.

After you verify your information is correct and fill out all the blanks, you will be directed to the next step.

Step 4:

The next step is to select the travel conditions that you meet. Unless you satisfy all the conditions mentioned, you will not be able to proceed to the next step.

Step 5:

The next page asks you to fill out your expected travel dates.

Step 6:

Finally, you will be asked to attach certain documents and then make the payment so your application can proceed.

Fees

There are two kinds of e-visas you can apply for:

1. Standard - Dh282.31

This single entry visa is valid for up to 180 days. Visa holders can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

This visa can take up to 3 business days to process.

2. Express - Dh403.29

This single entry visa is also valid for a maximum of 180 days. Visa holders can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

However, this visa will be processed in one business day.

