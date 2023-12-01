How to book an appointment for Schengen visa in UAE

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 8:21 PM

European countries are among the most popular destinations for UAE residents.

With a cooler climate, these nations are the perfect getaway for residents during the hot summer season in the emirates.

However, most residents require a visa to travel to Schengen countries, and are often in the dark about the right way to be able to get an appointment for the appropriate visa.

So, here is a step-by-step guide to applying for a Schengen visa in the UAE:

1. Visit the website

First and foremost, you should visit the VFS website of the Schengen country you are visiting.

You can find the website by simply googling "VFS Global" along with the country you are planning to visit.

2. Make an account

Next, you should make an account on the website by putting in your email address and a password – creating your identity on the site.

You will also be required to activate your account by clicking on a link that you will receive in the email.

3. Booking the appointment

After you log in, you will be able to see a button on the top right saying 'Start New Booking'.

Once you click on this, you will be directed to a form where you will have to fill out certain details.

First, you will be asked to fill out appointment details. In this form you will be asked to choose the application centre, appointment category and sub-category.

After this, you will be asked to fill out your personal details for the appointment.

After you fill out your details, you can choose and appointment slot of your convenience.

Once you book the appointment and make the payment, you will receive an appointment confirmation email along with the letter of appointment.

Here are some other things you should keep in mind:

Rescheduling:

In case you plan to reschedule your appointment, you can do so up to 2 days prior to your scheduled date of appointment, subject to availability. You can only do this twice.

If you plan to reschedule one more time, then it will be considered a new appointment.

Cancelling

In case you plan to cancel an appointment, you can do so only up to 3 days prior to the scheduled date of your appointment.

A service charge will be applicable in order to book a new appointment.

ALSO READ: