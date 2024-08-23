How to apply for UK visit visa in UAE; process, cost explained

Government efforts have improved the community's outlook towards charitable work, with it now becoming a vital part of most residents' lives
One of the most popular getaways for UAE residents in the smouldering hot summer is the UK.
The cloudy weather gives residents some much needed respite from the sun – the lifestyle and relatively shorter flight distance makes it popular.
Earlier this year, an Electronic Travel Authorisation was introduced as a replacement for visas to the UK for UAE nationals. The application process is quick and entirely digital, with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application.
Other nationals residing in the UAE, however, have to apply for a visa to visit, here is how you can apply for the visa:
Applying for a visa to the UK is relatively simple and most of it can be done online.
Step 1: The first thing you must do is find out which visa you need to apply for. While there are multiple types of visas that you could apply for depending on the duration of your stay and purpose of your visit, the most popular one is a 'Standard Visitor Visa'.
Step 2: Find out and prepare your documentation on the basis of the visa you have applied for.
Step 3: Once you have gathered all relevant documents, the next step is to apply for your UK visa. Head to the official website of the UK Government to apply (www.gov.uk)
Step 4: After you complete your application, you will be asked to pay for it online. On completing the payment, you you will receive a reference number, which you must take a note of.
Step 5: Finally, upload all relevant documents with your application online.
Step 6: Now, you have to book and attend an appointment at your closest VFS Application centre in order to submit your biometrics.
Step 7: You will be informed if your visa has been accepted or rejected and will be called to the VFS centre to pick up your passport. In case you want to get it delivered you can do so by paying an additional courier fee.
A 'Standard Visitor Visa' costs £115 (approximately Dh554) for up to six months.
