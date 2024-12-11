Government hospitals in Dubai: Can residents get free treatment?

Dubai has one of the world's most advanced healthcare systems, with robust technology and most skilled doctors.

The extensive healthcare system – consisting of several government and private healthcare centres and hospitals – caters to a population of 3.7 million residents. While the Ministry of Health and Prevention focuses on healthcare across the country, the Dubai Health Authority is responsible for all government hospitals in the emirate.

It is mandatory for all residents and citizens to have a valid insurance plan – which most residents receive from their employer. These insurance plans significantly cut costs of healthcare in the country. However, many often wonder if government hospitals offer free treatment.

Are government hospitals free in Dubai?

It is possible in emergencies but depends on a case-to-case basis, a DHA call centre agent said over the phone.

When a patient is brought in for an emergency, if no treatment is required – then a doctor can choose to see a patient at no cost. However, in almost all cases, treatment is required so, residents will be asked to provide their Emirates ID in order to avail their medical insurance.

The call centre agent said that patients will often be asked to pay the consultation fee of Dh188.

While care may not be free of cost for adults, children with valid vaccine and health cards can get vaccinated for free.

What are the public hospitals in Dubai?

Here is the full list of government hospitals in Dubai that fall under the purview of Dubai Health.

1. Al Jalila Children's Hospital

Located in Al Jaddaf, this is the first dedicated children’s hospital in the UAE. Al Jalila Children's Hospital hosts the first robotic pharmacy in Dubai and a fully automated laboratory.

Outpatient Department Hours

- Monday to Thursday

8am - 5.30pm

- Sunday

8am - 4pm

2. Dubai Hospital

With several centres of excellence, including a hematology and oncology centre, ophthalmology centre and rheumatology centre, this hospital is one of the largest specialised tertiary hospitals in the UAE.

Located on Al Khaleej Street, this hospital provides comprehensive services in all healthcare disciplines relevant to the needs of the community.

Outpatient Department Hours

- Monday to Thursday

7.30am - 3.30pm

- Friday

7.30am - 12pm

3. Hatta Hospital

This multi-disciplinary healthcare facility aims to provide patients with the highest quality of accessible, specialised care. Its unique location, in Hill Park, Hatta, also draws in patients from neighbouring Oman.

Outpatient Department Hours

- Monday to Sunday

7.30am - 8.30pm

4. Jebel Ali Hospital

Located in Dubai Industrial City, the Jebel Ali Trauma Centre started its operations as an emergency and trauma centre.

Outpatient Department Hours

24/7

5. Latifa Hospital Formerly known as Al Wasl Hospital, this hospital, located in Al Jadaf, was the first specialised hospital for obstetrics, gynaecology and children in the UAE. In October 2021, paediatric services were transferred to Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital. Outpatient Department Hours - Monday to Thursday 7.30am - 3.30pm - Friday 7.30am - 12pm 6. Rashid Hospital Established in March of 1973, Rashid Hospital is one of the busiest in the region. It receives patients from across the country as it is recognised for its specialised trauma and emergency care services. The hospital is located in Umm Hurair. Outpatient Department Hours - Monday to Thursday 8am - 2.30pm 3pm - 9.30pm - Friday 8am - 11.30am