Full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:56 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:05 PM

Picture this: You've paid the parking fee, followed every parking rule in the book, and stayed within the time limit, yet you find yourself staring at a fine SMS. How could this happen? The answer lies in the different parking zones that sprawl across the Emirates, each with its rules and regulations.

I have had my fair share of parking issues as a fellow motorist. From the intricate lanes of Dubai to the vibrant streets of Abu Dhabi, understanding the different parking zones is essential to avoid getting penalised.

So, here's a detailed list of codes and deconstruction of the colour combinations, from elusive 'Premium Zones' to the humble 'Standard Zones' in the UAE.

Paid parking in Dubai

Dubai zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones labelled A to K. The car parking zones are categorized into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers need to be aware of while parking their vehicles.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai parking zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones from A to K. The car parking zones are further categorised into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers must be aware of.

Side parking (code A): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 30 minutes Dh2 1 hour Dh4 2 hours Dh8 3 hours Dh12 4 hours Dh16

Plots parking (code B): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 1 hour Dh3 2 hours Dh6 3 hours Dh9 4 hours Dh12 5 hours Dh15 24 hours Dh20

Side parking (code C): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 1 hour Dh2 2 hours Dh5 3 hours Dh8 4 hours Dh11

Plots parking (code D): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 1 hour Dh2 2 hours Dh4 3 hours Dh5 4 hours Dh7 24 hours Dh10

The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City (code F): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 6:00pm

Parking duration Fees 1 hour Dh2 2 hours Dh5 3 hours Dh8 4 hours Dh11

Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay area and Dubai Health Care City area (code G): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 1 hour Dh4 2 hours Dh8 3 hours Dh12 4 hours Dh16

Dubai Silicon Oasis (code H): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking duration Fees 30 minutes Dh2 1 hour Dh4 2 hours Dh8 3 hours Dh12 4 hours Dh16

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Codes 30min 1hr 2hrs 3hrs 4hrs 5hrs 6hrs 7hrs 8-12hrs I — Dh10 Dh20 Dh30 Dh40 — — — — J Dh2 Dh4 Dh8 Dh12 Dh22 — — — — K Dh2 Dh4 Dh8 Dh12 Dh16 Dh20 Dh24 Dh28 Dh32

NOTE: Parking is free in Dubai on Sunday and public holidays. Additional 30 fils is deducted from the customer’s balance when paying through SMS. No additional fees for payment through the smart application or WhatsApp.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. For more detailed report on other parking penalties click here.

Paid parking in Abu Dhabi

Mawaqif is the public parking system implemented by the Department of Transport in the Capital. In the emirate, all public parking zones are paid. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays and public holidays. There are two types of parking zones in Abu Dhabi.

Parking type Colour Fees Max stay time Schedule Premium White and Blue Dh3 per hr 4 hours 8am to 12am Standard Black and Blue Dh2 per hr / Dh15 for 24hrs 24 hours Free on Sundays and Public Holidays

Residents parking spaces

Residents’ parking spaces are part of the standard parking spaces located in residential areas. These are marked with a blue line or with ‘Resident Permit Only’ Mawaqif signage. These permits are enforced from 9pm to 8am.

Whereas the same parking spaces may be used by the public (non-permit holders) outside of these timings after paying the stipulated parking fees.

Fee structure for apartment and villa residents:

Fee for UAE nationals in apartments – Free for four vehicles

Fee for UAE nationals in villas – Free

For non-UAE nationals residing in villas and apartments:

First vehicle: Dh800

Second vehicle: Dh1,200

Paid parking in Sharjah

The Sharjah paid parking facility is available on almost all the major roads of Sharjah. The parking facilities are present on Al Nahda 5, Abu Shagarah, Al Abar, Al Budaniq, Al Fisht, Al Ghuwair, Al Jubail, Al Khan, Al Khezamia, Al Layyeh, Al Mahatah, Al Mamzar, Al Manakh, Al Meraijah, Al Musalla, Al Nabaah, Al Nad, Al Nahda 1, 2, 3, 4, Al Nahdha – Industrial 1, Al Nasserya, Al Qulayaah, Al Ramtha, Al Rifaah, Al Ruqa Al Hmra, Al Shahba, Al Soor, Al Ghubaiba, Al Yarmook, Al Majarah, Al Majaz-1, 2, 3, Al Sheyookh, Al Showaihiyeen, Bu-Tina, Central Souq, Commercial Muaileh, Industrial Area 12, 13, 15, 17, Industrial Area 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Maysaloon, Samnan, Um Altaraffa, Warehouses Lands.

You can use all the parking spots from 8am to 10pm. The parking fee mentioned below is applicable at all paid parking zones in Sharjah.

Hours Fees 1 hour Dh2 2 hours Dh5 3 hours Dh8 5 hours Dh12 Whole day Dh15

In Sharjah, parking is free of cost on Fridays and public holidays.

There are a range of public parking subscription options for both individuals and establishments. A subscription entails a paid parking service, granting the subscriber the right to use the parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription's specifications. Get detailed report on all subscriptions here.

Below is the list of parking fine in Sharjah:

Dh150 for not purchasing or displaying a ticket

Dh100 for exceeding parking time

Dh1,000 for parking in handicapped reserved parking spots

Dh1,000 for booking a parking spot without a driving license

ALSO READ: