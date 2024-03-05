UAE

Full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

From the intricate lanes of Dubai to the vibrant streets of Abu Dhabi, understanding the different parking zones is essential to avoid getting fined

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:56 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 4:05 PM

Picture this: You've paid the parking fee, followed every parking rule in the book, and stayed within the time limit, yet you find yourself staring at a fine SMS. How could this happen? The answer lies in the different parking zones that sprawl across the Emirates, each with its rules and regulations.

I have had my fair share of parking issues as a fellow motorist. From the intricate lanes of Dubai to the vibrant streets of Abu Dhabi, understanding the different parking zones is essential to avoid getting penalised.

So, here's a detailed list of codes and deconstruction of the colour combinations, from elusive 'Premium Zones' to the humble 'Standard Zones' in the UAE.

Paid parking in Dubai

Dubai zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones labelled A to K. The car parking zones are categorized into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers need to be aware of while parking their vehicles.

Dubai parking zones are divided into three categories, consisting of a total of 11 zones from A to K. The car parking zones are further categorised into three main types: commercial, non-commercial, and special areas. Each zone has specific parking regulations and fees that drivers must be aware of.

Side parking (code A): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
30 minutesDh2
1 hourDh4
2 hoursDh8
3 hoursDh12
4 hoursDh16

Plots parking (code B): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
1 hourDh3
2 hoursDh6
3 hoursDh9
4 hoursDh12
5 hoursDh15
24 hoursDh20

Side parking (code C): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
1 hourDh2
2 hoursDh5
3 hoursDh8
4 hoursDh11

Plots parking (code D): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
1 hourDh2
2 hoursDh4
3 hoursDh5
4 hoursDh7
24 hoursDh10

The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City (code F): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 6:00pm

Parking durationFees
1 hourDh2
2 hoursDh5
3 hoursDh8
4 hoursDh11

Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay area and Dubai Health Care City area (code G): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
1 hourDh4
2 hoursDh8
3 hoursDh12
4 hoursDh16

Dubai Silicon Oasis (code H): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Parking durationFees
30 minutesDh2
1 hourDh4
2 hoursDh8
3 hoursDh12
4 hoursDh16

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT): Mon to Sat 8:00am - 10:00pm

Codes30min1hr2hrs3hrs4hrs5hrs6hrs7hrs8-12hrs
IDh10Dh20Dh30Dh40
JDh2Dh4Dh8 Dh12Dh22
KDh2Dh4Dh8Dh12Dh16Dh20Dh24Dh28Dh32

NOTE: Parking is free in Dubai on Sunday and public holidays. Additional 30 fils is deducted from the customer’s balance when paying through SMS. No additional fees for payment through the smart application or WhatsApp.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) enforces strict parking rules and imposes fines on violators. For more detailed report on other parking penalties click here.

Paid parking in Abu Dhabi

Mawaqif is the public parking system implemented by the Department of Transport in the Capital. In the emirate, all public parking zones are paid. However, free parking in Abu Dhabi is available on Sundays and public holidays. There are two types of parking zones in Abu Dhabi.

Parking typeColourFeesMax stay timeSchedule
PremiumWhite and BlueDh3 per hr4 hours8am to 12am
StandardBlack and BlueDh2 per hr / Dh15 for 24hrs24 hoursFree on Sundays and Public Holidays

Residents parking spaces

Residents’ parking spaces are part of the standard parking spaces located in residential areas. These are marked with a blue line or with ‘Resident Permit Only’ Mawaqif signage. These permits are enforced from 9pm to 8am.

Whereas the same parking spaces may be used by the public (non-permit holders) outside of these timings after paying the stipulated parking fees.

Fee structure for apartment and villa residents:

  • Fee for UAE nationals in apartments – Free for four vehicles
  • Fee for UAE nationals in villas – Free

For non-UAE nationals residing in villas and apartments:

  • First vehicle: Dh800
  • Second vehicle: Dh1,200

Paid parking in Sharjah

The Sharjah paid parking facility is available on almost all the major roads of Sharjah. The parking facilities are present on Al Nahda 5, Abu Shagarah, Al Abar, Al Budaniq, Al Fisht, Al Ghuwair, Al Jubail, Al Khan, Al Khezamia, Al Layyeh, Al Mahatah, Al Mamzar, Al Manakh, Al Meraijah, Al Musalla, Al Nabaah, Al Nad, Al Nahda 1, 2, 3, 4, Al Nahdha – Industrial 1, Al Nasserya, Al Qulayaah, Al Ramtha, Al Rifaah, Al Ruqa Al Hmra, Al Shahba, Al Soor, Al Ghubaiba, Al Yarmook, Al Majarah, Al Majaz-1, 2, 3, Al Sheyookh, Al Showaihiyeen, Bu-Tina, Central Souq, Commercial Muaileh, Industrial Area 12, 13, 15, 17, Industrial Area 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Maysaloon, Samnan, Um Altaraffa, Warehouses Lands.

You can use all the parking spots from 8am to 10pm. The parking fee mentioned below is applicable at all paid parking zones in Sharjah.

HoursFees
1 hourDh2
2 hoursDh5
3 hoursDh8
5 hoursDh12
Whole dayDh15

In Sharjah, parking is free of cost on Fridays and public holidays.

There are a range of public parking subscription options for both individuals and establishments. A subscription entails a paid parking service, granting the subscriber the right to use the parking spaces within Sharjah city based on the subscription's specifications. Get detailed report on all subscriptions here.

Below is the list of parking fine in Sharjah:

  • Dh150 for not purchasing or displaying a ticket
  • Dh100 for exceeding parking time
  • Dh1,000 for parking in handicapped reserved parking spots
  • Dh1,000 for booking a parking spot without a driving license

