Family visa in UAE: How women can sponsor residency permits for husbands, children

Are women allowed to sponsor their husbands or their children in UAE? The answer is a resounding yes.

If you have a work permit in the UAE, it’s not only the husband who can sponsor his family, but women can also provide family visas. Whether you’re a wife looking to bring your husband or a mother wishing to sponsor your children, the process is straightforward as long as you meet the eligibility criteria.

This article explains the steps, requirements, and key criteria for women who want to sponsor their husbands or children in the UAE.

According to UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), a woman can sponsor her husband and children's residency visa in the UAE if she earns a minimum monthly salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation. However, if a woman’s salary falls below this threshold, she will not be eligible to provide visas to her family members.

If you want to sponsor your husband or children in the UAE, you need to provide several documents. To know how to sponsor parents, click here.

Documents required

Application form: Fill up the form either online or through a registered typing office. For each family member, an Emirates ID application form must be submitted along with the residency visa application.

Passport copies: Submit everyone's passport copies, including your, your children's and husband's

Emirates ID: Wife needs to provide a copy of her UAE resident ID card (Emirates ID).

Medical clearance: Medical clearance certificate of the husband and children above 18 years

Salary statement: Salary certificate from the employer stating the wife’s monthly salary

Bank statement: If you have bank account statements, it’s a good idea to include them

Marriage certificate: Your marriage certificate needs to be notarised or legalised in your home country, and also legalised by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

Birth certificate: Birth certificate of the sponsored child (attested and Arabic translation)

NOC from husband: Certified no-objection letter from the husband (for married women) to sponsor children

Employment contract: If you're employed, you'll need to provide a copy of your employment contract. This should be attested by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. If you're working in a free zone, a salary certificate from your employer will suffice

Tenancy contract & Ejari: You’ll need to show a copy of your tenancy contract and the Ejari certificate, which proves you have a valid rental agreement

Passport photos: Finally, you’ll need to provide three passport-sized photos of your husband and children.

Free zones: If you work in a free zone, some documents and requirements may differ slightly, especially related to employment contracts or salary certificates.

How to apply for visa

Submit application

The application for your husband’s or children's residency is usually submitted to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai or the ICP or the respective immigration office in the emirate where you reside.

You can either submit the documents in person or, in some cases, online, depending on the emirate's rules. Applicants can also visit the nearest Amer Centre or typing centres to apply for a residence permit.

Medical fitness test

Your family members will need to undergo a medical fitness test in the UAE, which includes blood tests and a chest X-ray to check for any contagious diseases (like tuberculosis). The medical test can be done at any of the approved clinics or hospitals.

Emirates ID

Only after clearing the medical examination can the applicant move forward with obtaining the Emirates ID. Once the residency visa is approved, your husband and children will need to apply for an Emirates ID, which is mandatory in the UAE. They are required to submit their biometric data, such as fingerprints and a photograph.

Visa stamping

After all medical tests and approvals, the residency visa will be stamped on your husband and children's passport. Family residency visas are usually tied to the sponsor's visa status and can be issued for periods ranging from one to three years.

Residence visa issuance Once the visa is approved and stamped, your husband and children will officially be a resident of the UAE, sponsored by you. How much is the visa fee? Once the application is submitted, you will be required to pay the visa processing fees. The family visa fees in the UAE can vary depending on the emirate and the type of visa. For Dubai, according to the GDRFA website, the fees for a family visa are typically as follows: Residence permit fee: Dh200

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

Fee inside the country: Dh500

Delivery: Dh20 Note: The issuance fee increases by Dh100 annually whenever the residency is over two years. According to ICP website: Application fees: Dh100

Issuance fees: Dh100 for each year

eChannel services fee: Dh100 According to the Amer Centre, the cost of sponsoring a family member in the UAE varies depending on whether they are already in the country or not. If the family members are inside the UAE, the total cost for sponsoring their residency visa could be around Dh3,500 per person. However, if the family members are outside the UAE, the visa cost is generally lower, approximately Dh2,500 per person. These fees can cover processing, medical tests, and other related services. Keep in mind that additional costs may arise depending on specific requirements or changes in regulations. This is a general guide, but the process can vary depending on your specific situation and emirate, so it's always good to check with the relevant authorities for the latest requirements. Stay informed about any changes to residency and visa regulations. In the UAE, the GDRFA and the ICP are the primary authorities overseeing visa and residency matters.