Essential hair care tips for beautiful and healthy locks

Here's a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment ahead of your next European trip
Your hair is your crowning glory, and maintaining its health and beauty should be a priority in your self-care routine. Whether you have long, luscious locks or a stylish short cut, basic hair care is essential for everyone.
Here are some basic hair care tips.
Use a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo that suits your hair type (dry, oily, curly, etc.). Avoid using hot water, as it can dry out your hair and strip your hair of natural oils. Instead, opt for lukewarm water, and massage your scalp with your fingertips to stimulate blood flow and remove excess oil and dirt. Rinse thoroughly and make sure no shampoo residue remains.
Conditioner helps to replenish moisture, making your hair more manageable and preventing breakage. Apply conditioner mainly to the ends of your hair, where it tends to be driest. For an extra boost of hydration, use a deep conditioning treatment once a week.
Gently detangle your hair using either a wide-toothed comb or a soft-bristled brush. Start from the tips and work your way up to the roots to avoid unnecessary pulling and breakage. Brushing also helps distribute natural oils from your scalp to your ends, promoting shine and health.
Excessive heat from hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can damage your hair's structure. Whenever possible, allow your hair to air dry naturally. If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant product first to minimize damage.
Even if you're growing out your hair, regular trims are essential to get rid of split ends and maintain a neat appearance. Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks, or when you notice fraying ends.
Wet hair is more vulnerable to damage, so handle it with care. Avoid vigorous rubbing with a towel; instead, gently blot excess moisture. Using a microfibre towel or an old T-shirt can be less abrasive on your hair.
Avoid using tight hair ties or accessories that can pull and break your hair. Opt for soft, fabric-covered hair ties or clips that won't cause damage or leave dents.
Your hair's health is influenced by your diet. Nourish your hair from the inside out by eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Foods like eggs, fish, nuts, and leafy greens can contribute to stronger, shinier hair.
UV rays and environmental pollutants can harm your hair. Use hair products with UV protection and consider covering your hair with a hat or scarf when exposed to the sun. Wash your hair thoroughly after swimming in chlorinated or saltwater pools.
Frequent colouring, perming, or chemical treatments can weaken your hair. If possible, limit these treatments or use less damaging alternatives like ammonia-free hair dyes.
If you have any specific concerns about your hair, talk to a dermatologist or stylist. They can help you develop a hair care routine that is right for you.
ALSO READ:
Here's a step-by-step guide to booking an appointment ahead of your next European trip
Tired of getting spammed via SMS and over the phone? It takes only a few taps to put an end to all of it
Failure to update the card within 30 days from date of expiry can result in late fees that can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000
The government recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices nationwide
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population
The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply
There are two ways to deactivate your Dewa account online – with and without a login
Did you know that you can book a flight ticket now and pay up to two years later?