Dubai: Zero accidents eyed on first day of school; 217 drivers trained

The Dubai Police are looking to achieve 'A Day Without Accidents' when schools reopen on August 28 — and as part of the campaign, the authorities organised a series of lectures for 217 drivers from Emirates Transport.
The lectures focused on security and safety standards, traffic rules and regulations, and adherence to safeguarding the lives of all road users.
'A Day Without Accidents' is a nationwide campaign led by the UAE's Ministry of Interior, — in collaboration with local police authorities — setting the first day of school as national traffic safety day.
Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said: “The ultimate goal is to raise awareness, improve the driving skills of motorists, and ensure the safety and security of lives and property.”
He also urged parents to ensure compliance with traffic laws and regulations, including adhering to traffic signs, exercising caution and vigilance, wearing seat belts, staying within designated lanes, and avoiding parking in unauthorised areas.
The annual campaign is a huge success, with the Dubai Police reporting a “remarkable decrease in traffic accidents” on the day last year.
