Dubai: Want to change car plate number? Documents, eligibility, process explained

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:39 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:42 PM

Want your lucky numbers as your number plate? Or maybe a combination that is memorable and easier to remember.

In Dubai, motorists are allowed to get licensed number plates only, as per the Roads and Transport Authority. Those looking to change their number plates can do it easily through the RTA. This service can also be helpful for those who have lost their old plates.

Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence.

From eligibility to documents required, here's how to change a vehicle number plate in Dubai.

Are you eligible?

The following people are eligible to apply for the vehicle plate number change:

UAE citizens

UAE residents

GCC nationals

Companies

Diplomatic bodies

Governmental entities

Documents required

The required documents for the process differ depending on the category of applicants.

Original Emirates ID ( Those working in local and federal government entities or semi-governmental entities have to provide original Emirates ID of the authorised person.)

Letter from company (This is only required from commercial and free zone companies. Those working in local and federal government or semi-governmental entities have to provide a letter from the organisation.)

Letter from Dubai Police (This is only required in case the applicant has lost their number plate.)

Service fees

Short plate - Dh35

Long plate - Dh50

Short classical plate - Dh150

Long classical plate - Dh150

Motorcycle short plate - Dh25

Luxury plate - Dh500

Expo branded plate - Dh100

Dubai branded plate - Dh200

Vehicle registration card - Dh50

How to apply

There are multiple RTA channels that residents can apply through. Through online channels, the results are produced instantly, whereas through in-person channels it takes around eight minutes.