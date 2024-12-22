Dubai: Transporting passengers in bus, luxury vehicle between emirates? Here's how to get permit

Companies can rent buses and luxury vehicles to transport passengers from Dubai to other emirates and back and forth in the UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority offers a digital permit which allows companies to transport passengers in vehicles that are not licensed in Dubai. This comes under the Naqel services offered by the transport authority.

The validity period for companies wishing to transport passengers via buses and luxury vehicles differs. Those applying for bus transportation can get a permit for one week, one month, six months and a year. Those applying for transportation through luxury vehicles, can apply for one month to one year.

From documents to crucial requirements, here is how passengers can apply for a permit.

Documents required

Applicants need to provide the following documents while applying on the RTA's website.

Copy of the valid vehicle ownership

Copy of the contract between the company and the other party

Copy of the trade licence

Copy of the driver’s driving licence

Personal photo of the driver

Fees

Vehicle fees

The fees for transporting passengers by bus differs on the basis of the number of commuters.

If there are between 15 to 27 passengers on the bus, then it costs Dh100 for a week. For a month, it will cost Dh225. For six months, it costs Dh1,000. Lastly, it costs Dh2,000 for a year.

If there are between 28 and 50 passengers on the bus, then it costs Dh150 for a week. For a month, it costs Dh275. For six months, it costs Dh1,500. For a year, it costs Dh2,500.

If there are at least 51 passengers in a bus, then it costs Dh200 for a week. It costs Dh350 for a month. For a six month period, it costs Dh1,800. For a year, it costs Dh3,000.

In the case of renting luxury vehicles for transportation purposes to other emirates, it costs Dh300 for one month. This is renewable. To amend the permit, applicants are required to pay Dh120.

Drivers permit fees

Apart from the vehicle fees, applicants also need to get a drivers permit.

To attain a heavy bus driver permit, it costs Dh45 for a month, Dh250 for 6 months, and Dh500 for a year.

To get a luxury vehicle driver permit for other emirates, it costs Dh200.