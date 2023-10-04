Dubai: Registration now open for 30x30 fitness challenge; free classes, events lined up

Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 6:44 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:17 PM

Get your trainers ready as Dubai's highly anticipated fitness frenzy is taking over the city in a few weeks — and registration is now open, it was announced on Wednesday,

Now in its seventh edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) features an action-packed 30-day calendar of free fitness events, community hubs, classes, and activities. It will be running from October 28 to November 26.

To register, one just has to log into the official Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

This DFC promises a grand month-long challenge with the brand-new Dubai Stand-Up Paddle setting the stage for its biggest ever line-up of events.

Among the flagship activities that are returning this year are the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, and Dubai Ride, presented by DP World.

Signing up for the annual DFC means taking on the famous 30x30 challenge — which will see participants commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What's in store for participants this year

On a mission to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities, this year's DFC this year will feature three 30-day fitness villages, including the return of the much-loved DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village – a bustling hive of sporting activity on one of Dubai’s most iconic coastal spots.

There will also be the all-new RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre, complete with guided bike trails, a pump trackm, and free bike hire, plus Run and Ride Central presented by Meraas, which will serve as the ultimate destination for clubs, top brands, and all those keen on the lifestyle benefits of running and cycling.

With 600 free fitness sessions and 400-plus hours of activities through a month-long schedule, all set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s famous skyline, the brand-new venues will cater perfectly to those seeking easy access to fitness classes to support their 30X30 goals.

The challenge will also feature 25 community fitness hubs across the city, including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), Hatta, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Police Officers Club, offering free sporting activations and fitness classes.

Dates of major events

Dubai Ride presented by DP World will mark its return on Sunday, 12 November. Supported by the Roads and Transport Authority, it will offer families, recreational cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts a truly unforgettable experience as they pedal past Dubai's iconic landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai.

Adding to the excitement, the popular Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun and Sand Sports, will also be back, with participants winding down Sheikh Zayed Road. Marking the culmination of DFC on Sunday, November 26, it will offer families, aspiring runners, and professionals the chance to be a part of the world's largest free fun run. The last edition saw record participation in both events, with 34,897 cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride, and 193,000 runners, joggers and walkers joining the Dubai Run.

An exciting new mega event, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, will spice up the DFC calendar. Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking and iconic venue of Hatta, it promises an unforgettable day of activities dedicated to fitness and wellness. Taking place on Saturday, November 18, participants will join guided training sessions and a mass challenge event, before unwinding with a serene sunset yoga session. To ensure a seamless experience, attendees will also have access to free transportation from Dubai and top-quality boards.

ALSO READ:

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Year after year, the DFC has grown into one of the largest city-wide fitness events, underlining our leadership’s dedication to ensure that Dubai is positioned as one of the world's most active cities.

"For this year's edition, we will deliver an even greater and more inclusive array of fitness activities and events."

Saeed Hareb, secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: "We believe that the influence of this initiative extends beyond 30 days as many sports enthusiasts have embraced regular physical activity across the city after previous events, with a new conviction in the numerous benefits fitness brings to their physical and mental health. We are proud to present the 7th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, in partnership with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.”