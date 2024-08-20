Dubai: Received a faulty product? How to file a consumer complaint

Up to 90-day visa extension in UAE: How to extend entry permit; fees, types explained
Did you have to pay full price even though a store advertised a discounted price? Or did you receive a broken or defected product? In Dubai, consumers can submit a complaint to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
Under Federal Decree No. 5 of 2023, consumers can also seek compensation for damages from using goods or services. In case of flaws in the product or service, the supplier must offer repair, replacement, or a refund. Suppliers must also clearly indicate the price of goods, avoid misleading advertising, and honour warranties.
Those found violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2-year imprisonment under the law that went into effect on October 2023. Here are the steps to follow to file a consumer complaint in Dubai.
