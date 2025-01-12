Dubai Police fine check: 10 key questions on settling traffic violations answered

If you’re driving in Dubai, whether a newcomer exploring the city’s roads for the first time or a long-time resident navigating its bustling streets, one critical aspect demands your utmost attention: traffic violations.

Dubai is renowned for its strict enforcement of traffic regulations that are monitored and maintained by Dubai Police, with a well-established system of fines designed to ensure road safety and order. Understanding these rules and the process of settling fines is essential for every driver to maintain a seamless and lawful driving experience in the city.

Here are answers to 10 key questions on traffic fines and how to settle them:

1. How do I check if I have a traffic fine in Dubai?

Dubai Police's website and mobile application offer a user-friendly interface for checking and paying traffic fines.

Here's how you can do it:

Access the Dubai Police website (www.dubaipolice.gov.ae) or smart application Locate the 'Services' tab Select 'Traffic Services' or navigate to 'Fines Inquiry and Payment' section on the homepage.

2. How to check fines on a rented car?

If you received a notification that there is a fine on a car you rented, you still can check for the penalty through Dubai Police's website or application.

You can also check for traffic fines by calling the unified call centre (901). The 'TAMM' app or the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app (8005000) is convenient for Abu Dhabi.

3. How long does it take for a traffic fine to show up?

The exact timeframe of fines appearing in your driving record varies depending on the violation and the efficiency of the administrative process. However, they typically show up within a few days or weeks after the violation. It is always advisable to regularly check your driving record or contact the Dubai Police for any updates regarding your traffic fines.

4. How to check Salik fines?

Checking if you have a Salik fine in your name can be done easily via the toll gate operator's website. Head to the 'violations' tab, then enter your vehicle's information to check the violations. Motorists can select the option to see the violations they have already paid. Here's a quick guide on how to dispute Salik fines.

5. What happens if you accidentally cross a red light?

Crossing a red light in Dubai is considered a serious offence and it leads to a Dh1,000-fine plus 12 black point in addition to confiscating the car for 30 days. Releasing the car would require the driver to pay Dh50,000.

Even you accidentally do that, the penalty is still the same.

6. How many black points are allowed in Dubai? How to remove them?

Beside the money entailed in jumping the red light in Dubai, the violator should pay attention to traffic points that will be added to their record as the maximum number of black points allowed within a year is 24. If you accumulate that number of black points or more within a year, your driving license may be suspended for a specified period of time.

To remove black points from your driving record, you have to attend a defensive driving course offered by the Dubai Police. The course is designed to improve your driving skills and knowledge of traffic rules. Upon successful completion of the course, black points will be removed from your record. You can contact the Dubai Police or visit their website for more information on available courses and how to enrol.

7. What is the fine for using phone while driving?