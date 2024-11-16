Dubai Pass: How to skip ticket queues, book directly for tourist attractions; fees, process explained

Here's your complete guide to making the most of Dubai's outdoor offerings this winter season
As winter arrives in the UAE, many outdoor attractions across the country are gearing up to welcome tourists and residents eager to enjoy and make the best of the season.
With so many incredible attractions to explore, choosing where to go and what to do can feel a bit overwhelming. It's a good thing that Dubai residents or tourists planning to visit have a convenient, all-in-one way to experience the city's top attractions via the Dubai Pass.
With Dubai Pass, you can get access to many of Dubai's iconic spots and even skip long lines and jump straight into the city's top experiences. You can also customise your experience based on your budget and preferences, giving you the flexibility to make an itinerary that fits your style.
Here's your complete guide to making the most of Dubai's outdoor offerings this season:
Dubai Stopover Pass
With the Dubai Stopover Pass, you can pick up to 4 experiences from a range of exciting options:
The pass is valid for 36 hours from the moment you first use it, and you can enjoy each experience once—no repeats allowed. It’s a great way to make the most of your stopover.
Dubai Theme Park Pass
With the Dubai Theme Park Pass, you can select any three parks from those included in the package:
The pass is valid for five consecutive days, and you can enjoy one visit to each park—no repeats allowed. It covers all rides and attractions, but keep in mind that food, drinks, and merchandise are not included. Once purchased, the pass is non-refundable and can't be cancelled, so make sure you're ready to go.
Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass
With Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass, you can choose three, five, or seven ticket passes to experience the following:
Dubai Select Attractions Pass
With the Dubai Select Attractions Pass, you can choose three top attractions to explore at your own pace. You have seven days to use your tickets, giving you plenty of flexibility to discover the best of Dubai on your terms.
The pass is structured into three "pools," and you can select one attraction from each pool. Here’s what you’ll find in Pool 1:
In Pool 2, you can choose one of the following:
Here's what you'll find in Pool 3:
Here's how much each package costs:
|Dubai Stopover Pass
|Adults (13 years old and above)
|Children aged 3-12 years old
|Two-ticket pass
|Dh349
|Dh279
|Three-ticket pass
|Dh449
|Dh379
|Four-ticket pass
|Dh549
|Dh449
|Dubai Theme Park Pass
|Adults
|Children
|Three-park pass
|Dh705
|Dh649
|Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass
|Adults
|Children
|Three-ticket pass
|Dh629
|Dh615
|Five-ticket pass
|Dh959
|Dh849
|Seven-ticket pass
|Dh1269
|Dh1129
|Dubai Select Attractions Pass
|Adults
|Children
|Three-ticket pass
|Dh519
|Dh489
After buying your Dubai Pass online, you will get a Booking ID sent to your email with instructions for downloading the Smartvisit App on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Once you've downloaded the app, just register your details, and you'll have access to your Dubai Pass. The app also gives you direct booking options, maps, a directory, and live chat for any assistance.
When you arrive at an attraction, simply show your pass on your phone. For some attractions, you might need to wait in line, but others let you skip the queue. Just remember, a few attractions might have specific entry requirements or require advance booking, so it's always a good idea to check ahead.
You can buy your Dubai Pass online at dubaipass.ae.
