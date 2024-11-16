Dubai Pass: How to skip ticket queues, book directly for tourist attractions; fees, process explained

Photo: KT File

As winter arrives in the UAE, many outdoor attractions across the country are gearing up to welcome tourists and residents eager to enjoy and make the best of the season.

With so many incredible attractions to explore, choosing where to go and what to do can feel a bit overwhelming. It's a good thing that Dubai residents or tourists planning to visit have a convenient, all-in-one way to experience the city's top attractions via the Dubai Pass.

With Dubai Pass, you can get access to many of Dubai's iconic spots and even skip long lines and jump straight into the city's top experiences. You can also customise your experience based on your budget and preferences, giving you the flexibility to make an itinerary that fits your style.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's your complete guide to making the most of Dubai's outdoor offerings this season:

Dubai Pass package options

Dubai Stopover Pass

With the Dubai Stopover Pass, you can pick up to 4 experiences from a range of exciting options:

At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Dubai Fountain lake ride

City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus

Marina Dhow Cruise Dinner

Dubai Frame

The View at the Pal

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo - Aqua Nursery

Kitmytrip pocket WiFi rental

The pass is valid for 36 hours from the moment you first use it, and you can enjoy each experience once—no repeats allowed. It’s a great way to make the most of your stopover.

Dubai Theme Park Pass

With the Dubai Theme Park Pass, you can select any three parks from those included in the package:

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis

Motiongate Dubai

Legoland Dubai

Legolan Water Park

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Real Madrid World

The pass is valid for five consecutive days, and you can enjoy one visit to each park—no repeats allowed. It covers all rides and attractions, but keep in mind that food, drinks, and merchandise are not included. Once purchased, the pass is non-refundable and can't be cancelled, so make sure you're ready to go.

Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass

With Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass, you can choose three, five, or seven ticket passes to experience the following:

At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Traditional Dubai Tour

City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo - Aqua Nursery

Dubai Canal Cruise

Dubai Creek Harbour Sunset or Evening Tour

Dubai Desert Safari with Barbecue Dinner

Dubai Dolphinarium

Dubai Fountain Boardwalk

Dubai Fountain Lake Ride

Dubai Frame

Dubai Ice Rink

Harbour Dhow Cruise

iFLY Dubai

IMG Worlds of Adventure

La Perle by Dragone

Legoland Waterpark

Legoland Dubai

Dubai Select Attractions Pass

With the Dubai Select Attractions Pass, you can choose three top attractions to explore at your own pace. You have seven days to use your tickets, giving you plenty of flexibility to discover the best of Dubai on your terms.

The pass is structured into three "pools," and you can select one attraction from each pool. Here’s what you’ll find in Pool 1:

Desert Safari with Dinner

iFly Dubai

Real Madrid World

Dubai Canal Cruise

Ski Dubai

Motiongate

TEPfactor

La Perle by Dragone

Sea Camel Self-Drive Speedboat Tour

Marina Dhow Cruise

Legoland

Legoland Waterpark

Wild Wadi Waterpark

In Pool 2, you can choose one of the following:

Harbour Dhow Cruise

At the Top, Burj Khalifa

Modern Dubai Tour

Splash Tours

City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus

The View At The Palm

Dubai Creek Harbor Sunset Tour

Palm Jumeirah Kayak Tour

DAUZ – Aqua Nursery

Ekart Zabeel

Here's what you'll find in Pool 3:

Dubai Fountain Boardwalk

Dubai Dolphinarium

Dubai Fountain Lake Ride

Dubai Frame

Flying Cup

kitmytrip Wi-Fi Rental

Green Planet

Traditional Dubai Tour

The Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis

Sky Views Observatory

Dubai Mall Ice Rink

Fees

Here's how much each package costs: