Dubai Opera: What to wear, how strict is the dress code; all you need to know

Built to look like a traditional dhow, Dubai Opera's marvellous structure is located in the heart of what is called ‘the most prestigious square kilometre in the world’.

The centre of culture and arts in the emirate, the Dubai Opera hosts a wide variety of performances. From theatre and live entertainment to galleries and conferences, this versatile building in Downtown Dubai can transform into three different modes to accommodate for all kinds of events.

However, before you head to the iconic landmark, you should ensure that you are dressed appropriately and in accordance with the guidelines of the venue. Here is everything you need to know:

Is there a dress code?

Yes, the Dubai Opera does have a dress code. Men and women are expected to dress in smart casuals. This means that while men may not have to wear a tuxedo – a suit is highly encouraged. For women, clothes must not be revealing and they should ideally be dressed modestly.

A call with a customer care agent from Dubai Opera confirmed that flip flops and shorts are not permitted on the premises.

Is the dress code strict?

While speaking to Khaleej Times, the agent answered the question with a simple word, "very".

Visitors that do not abide by the dress code of the venue can be turned away or denied entry, the official website says. So, it is highly recommended that guests do their homework to ensure that what they are wearing is not frowned upon.

Is it okay to wear jeans?

It is definitely alright to wear a pair of jeans with a smart blouse (for women) or a shirt (for men). However, ripped jeans are strictly prohibited.

In fact, ripped or torn clothes of any kind are not welcome at the venue and guests are required to dress elegantly.

How do I dress modestly?

While dressing modest is not compulsory, it is mandatory to dress elegant.

However, if you would like to ensure that you are dressed modestly to respect the nation's culture you should ensure your shoulders and knees are covered. Also, try to avoid figure-hugging outfits.

Can I wear my country's national dress?

If you're planning to wear a Sari or a Filipiniana to the Dubai Opera, you might want to choose something different instead.

The venue does not allow ethnic or national dresses from countries aside from the UAE.

Frequently asked questions

If you're heading to the Dubai Opera, here are some things you should keep in mind:

Where to park

If you're taking your car, you should know that there is a dedicated parking zone for the area. However, if you feel like you couldn't be bothered to hunt for a spot, the venue also has valet parking options. How to buy tickets You can buy tickets to shows from Dubai Opera's official website. Wheelchair access The building is completely wheelchair-accessible with special seats available for wheelchair users and their companions. Is food allowed? Guests and visitors are not permitted to bring in outside food. What is the seating capacity? The Dubai Opera can seat up to 2,000 people at once. How to choose the best seats To select the best seats, you should keep the area you choose in mind. The seats in the front offer the best view of the performance – with the viewer being able to identify and notice every single expression. Whereas, the seats in the middle will offer the best sound quality.