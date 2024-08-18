Dubai: Moving homes? How to transfer your Dewa connection

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 8:00 AM

Are you shifting homes in Dubai? There are things you need to do before you make the move.

One among them is your utility connection. You do not need to cancel your Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) account from the place you are moving out of and create a new account for the residence you are shifting to.

The process can be done with a few taps or clicks with Dewa's 'Move To' service. Also, you do not need to pay any additional security deposit unless you are shifting from a flat to a villa because the amount varies for flats and villas.

Here’s a guide on how to use the Move To service:

How to apply

You can apply through the Dewa website www.dewa.gov.ae as well as the DEWA Smart App

You can also apply through Dewa’s Customer Care Centre on 04-6019999. But you need to note that that this service is available through Interactive Voice Response (IVR) only if there is Ejari available, no outstanding amount on the account, and the Move To is for the same type of premises with no change in security deposit (from villa to villa or from flat to flat).

You can also apply through real estate management companies and Dubai Land Department authorised offices once your Ejari is activated

Requirements

Contract account number of the premises where you currently reside

The date on which you plan to move out of the premises

The number of the premises where you are shifting into

Valid Ejari number of the premises where you are moving into

Procedure

You need to settle any outstanding dues for the existing premises before you apply for the Move To service

You might need to pay the security deposit, if required

You can then submit the request for the Move To service

You will then get a notification number through SMS and/or email through which you can track your request

Once that is done, your electricity and water supply will be connected to the premises you are moving into

The electricity and water supply from the premises you are moving out of will get disconnected on the date that you have specified

You will then get the final bill for the premises you are moving out of

Fees

When deactivating from the premises you are moving out of:

Dh100 for disconnecting electricity and water (small meters)

Dh300 for disconnecting electricity and water meters (large meters)

Dh10 knowledge fee

Dh10 innovation fee