Dubai: Indian consulate amnesty help desk to be closed on November 2-3 due to technical issue

The amnesty help desk at the Indian consulate in Dubai will be closed on November 2 to 3 due to technical issue, the mission said on Friday.

The consulate made the announcement on social media platform X.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai had announced several measures to help expats after the UAE rolled out the two-month visa amnesty programme on September 1.

The Embassy had said that expats can visit any BLS centre in the emirate of Abu Dhabi without any prior appointment, apart from providing emergency certificates (ECs) and the missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Thursday the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, with the new deadline ending on December 31, 2024.

The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31. Thousands of residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to regularise their visa status, with government authorities waiving millions in fines for overstayers.