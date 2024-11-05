Dubai: How to use water taxi, ferry, abra; tickets, routes, fares explained

Photo: File
Even though Dubai is a city bustling with millions of personal cars and some top-of-the-line luxury vehicles, the emirate prides itself on a top-of-the-line and efficient public transport system.
Apart from plenty of taxis that can be hailed on the street or through ride-hailing apps, Dubai has a proper network of buses across the emirate and to all the other emirates, as well as slick metro that works to clockwork precision. And certain areas are also connected by the tram.
But before these different modes of transport came into being, Dubai and the UAE has been known for its pristine Arabian Sea. Back in the day, the sea was not just for fishing and pearl-diving, but also an important trade route.
And despite the rapid progress, the UAE continues to preserve its roots. The country is also known for its traditional abras that used to and still continues to take people from one destination to another.
And with the strides made when it comes to buses, metro and the tram, Dubai also has an efficient marine transport system.
Here's a guide to how you can travel by the different modes of marine transport — water taxi, ferry and abra.
What you need?
- You need a vessel ticket or a Nol card with a minimum balance for the intended trip
- If you are exploring the Dubai Marina area, you will require a one-day pass
Fares
- The fares vary depending the route and can range anywhere between Dh1 to Dh75 per person
How to book your ticket online
- If you wish to skip the queues, you can book your marine ticket online by accessing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website (https://marine.rta.ae/rta_b2c/opentickets.html)
- You can then select the area, mode of transportation and route
- You can choose the number of tickets you wish to buy
- You then need to add your personal details and then proceed to pay for the tickets through the available online payment options
- You will then receive your ticket/s through the email provided
- You can then show the ticket and validate it before boarding and at deboarding
How to get a ticket at marine stations
- You can purchase a ticket at marine station or also use your Nol card
- You can then show the ticket to validate it or tap your Nol card on the validator before boarding and at deboarding
Things to remember
- The ticket fee is non-refundable
- Commuter trips on marine vessels for children under five years of age and people of determination (PoD) is free
- There are designated seats for people of determination
- People of determination (PoD) who plan to use the Abra have access to a free wheelchair. They have to present their PoD card to the customer service agence before boarding the Abra. It is important to note that only one wheelchair can be accomodated per trip
- Children between two to 10 years of age will get a 50% discount on round trip fares on Dubai Ferry. But the tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations
- Children under two years can travel free on the abra (TR6) and Dubai Ferry (FR4) on roundtrips. The tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations
- Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The adult must present a valid Emirates ID of the child, in case of a resident, or the child's passport, in case of a tourist. The ID proof must be presented at the ticketing and information office at marine stations
- Children who are accompanied by an adult must wear a life jacket during the trip
- Commuters who plan to ride the Dubai Abra and the Dubai Water Taxi must arrive at the marine station five minutes before their trip and 15 minites before their trip on the Dubai Ferry
- Routes are subject to change and could be cancelled due to weather conditions or for safety and security reasons
- Commuters could be fined in case of misconduct according to the list of violations and fines
- Most marine stations do accept Nol, credit and debit cards but it would wise to carry cash as some stations may not have the payment options
Routes and fares
Water Taxi
Marina Mall — Marina Walk (BM1)
Marina Promenade — Marina Mall 1 — Marina Walk — Marina Terrace (BM1)
- Dh7—Dh21 (depending on the number of stops)
Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3)
*Please note: The One Day Pass allows passengers to multiple hop-on and hop-off rides
Dubai Ferry
Al Ghubaiba — Dubai Canal station (FR1)
- Children 0—5 years (free)
Dubai Canal — Bluewaters — Marina Mall (FR2)
- Children 0 — 5 years (free)
Dubai Marina Mall Station — Palm Jumeira — Atlantis the Palm (Round Trip) (FR4)
- Silver Class: Dh50 per person
- Dh140 for a family package (2 adults and 2 children)
*Please note: Children aged 2-10 years receive a 50% discount on the single ticket fares, while children under 2 years ride for free
Al Ghubaiba — Sharjah Aquarium (FR5)
- Dh15 Adult Silver one way
- Children under 5 years: free
Al Jaddaf – DFC – Creek Harbor (TR7)
- Children under 2 years ride for free
Abra
Petrol Heritage Abra
Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Sabkha – Al Fahidi (CR4)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Fahadi – Deira Old Souq (CR5)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Seef – Baniyas (CR6)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Seef – Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR11)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Jaddaf Marine Station to Dubai Festival City (BM2)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Wajeha – Al Marasi – Business Bay (DC2)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Wajeha – Al Maeyah – Marasi – Business Bay – Godolphin – Sheik Zayed Road (DC2)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Al Jaddaf, Dubai Design District (DC3)
- Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction
Sheikh Zayed Road (Roundtrip) (TR6)
- Dh25 per trip/person (Children below 2 years old free)
Traditional Abra (Electrical)
Dubai Mall/Burj Plaza/The Palace
- Dh68.25 per person for 25 minutes
Global Village
- Dh52.5 to book the entire Abra per trip for 12 to 15 minutes
Al Fahidi/Baniyas/Al Seef (Roundtrip) (TR10)
Traditional Abra (Motorised)
Bur Dubai Abra Station — Deira Old Souq Abra station (CR1)
Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash only)
Dubai Old Souq Abra station – Al Sabkha Abra station (CR2)
Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash Only)
(Please note: Routes and fares are subject to change. Check the RTA website for any updates)
