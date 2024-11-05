Dubai: How to use water taxi, ferry, abra; tickets, routes, fares explained

Photo: File

Even though Dubai is a city bustling with millions of personal cars and some top-of-the-line luxury vehicles, the emirate prides itself on a top-of-the-line and efficient public transport system.

Apart from plenty of taxis that can be hailed on the street or through ride-hailing apps, Dubai has a proper network of buses across the emirate and to all the other emirates, as well as slick metro that works to clockwork precision. And certain areas are also connected by the tram.

But before these different modes of transport came into being, Dubai and the UAE has been known for its pristine Arabian Sea. Back in the day, the sea was not just for fishing and pearl-diving, but also an important trade route.

And despite the rapid progress, the UAE continues to preserve its roots. The country is also known for its traditional abras that used to and still continues to take people from one destination to another.

And with the strides made when it comes to buses, metro and the tram, Dubai also has an efficient marine transport system.

Here's a guide to how you can travel by the different modes of marine transport — water taxi, ferry and abra.

What you need?

You need a vessel ticket or a Nol card with a minimum balance for the intended trip

If you are exploring the Dubai Marina area, you will require a one-day pass

Fares

The fares vary depending the route and can range anywhere between Dh1 to Dh75 per person

How to book your ticket online

If you wish to skip the queues, you can book your marine ticket online by accessing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website (https://marine.rta.ae/rta_b2c/opentickets.html)

You can then select the area, mode of transportation and route

You can choose the number of tickets you wish to buy

You then need to add your personal details and then proceed to pay for the tickets through the available online payment options

You will then receive your ticket/s through the email provided

You can then show the ticket and validate it before boarding and at deboarding

How to get a ticket at marine stations

You can purchase a ticket at marine station or also use your Nol card

You can then show the ticket to validate it or tap your Nol card on the validator before boarding and at deboarding

Things to remember

The ticket fee is non-refundable

Commuter trips on marine vessels for children under five years of age and people of determination (PoD) is free

There are designated seats for people of determination

People of determination (PoD) who plan to use the Abra have access to a free wheelchair. They have to present their PoD card to the customer service agence before boarding the Abra. It is important to note that only one wheelchair can be accomodated per trip

Children between two to 10 years of age will get a 50% discount on round trip fares on Dubai Ferry. But the tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations

Children under two years can travel free on the abra (TR6) and Dubai Ferry (FR4) on roundtrips. The tickets can only be purchased at the marine stations

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The adult must present a valid Emirates ID of the child, in case of a resident, or the child's passport, in case of a tourist. The ID proof must be presented at the ticketing and information office at marine stations

Children who are accompanied by an adult must wear a life jacket during the trip

Commuters who plan to ride the Dubai Abra and the Dubai Water Taxi must arrive at the marine station five minutes before their trip and 15 minites before their trip on the Dubai Ferry

Routes are subject to change and could be cancelled due to weather conditions or for safety and security reasons

Commuters could be fined in case of misconduct according to the list of violations and fines

Most marine stations do accept Nol, credit and debit cards but it would wise to carry cash as some stations may not have the payment options

Routes and fares

Water Taxi

Marina Mall — Marina Walk (BM1)

Dh7

One Day Pass: Dh25

Marina Promenade — Marina Mall 1 — Marina Walk — Marina Terrace (BM1)

Dh7—Dh21 (depending on the number of stops)

One Day Pass: Dh25

Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3)

Dh7

One Day Pass: Dh25

*Please note: The One Day Pass allows passengers to multiple hop-on and hop-off rides

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba — Dubai Canal station (FR1)

Dh25 Silver (one way)

Dh35 Gold (one way)

Children 0—5 years (free)

Dubai Canal — Bluewaters — Marina Mall (FR2)

Dh25 Silver (one way)

Dh35 Gold (one way)

Children 0 — 5 years (free)

Dubai Marina Mall Station — Palm Jumeira — Atlantis the Palm (Round Trip) (FR4)

Silver Class: Dh50 per person

Dh140 for a family package (2 adults and 2 children)

*Please note: Children aged 2-10 years receive a 50% discount on the single ticket fares, while children under 2 years ride for free

Al Ghubaiba — Sharjah Aquarium (FR5)

Dh15 Adult Silver one way

Dh25 Adult Gold one way

Children under 5 years: free

Al Jaddaf – DFC – Creek Harbor (TR7)

Dh10 per person

Children under 2 years ride for free

Abra

Petrol Heritage Abra

Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3)

Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Sabkha – Al Fahidi (CR4)

Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction

Al Fahadi – Deira Old Souq (CR5)

Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Seef – Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR11) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Jaddaf Marine Station to Dubai Festival City (BM2) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Jaddaf Marine Station to Dubai Festival City (BM2) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Wajeha – Al Marasi – Business Bay (DC2) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Wajeha – Al Maeyah – Marasi – Business Bay – Godolphin – Sheik Zayed Road (DC2) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Al Jaddaf, Dubai Design District (DC3) Dh2 per person/per trip in one direction Sheikh Zayed Road (Roundtrip) (TR6) Dh25 per trip/person (Children below 2 years old free) Traditional Abra (Electrical) Dubai Mall/Burj Plaza/The Palace Dh68.25 per person for 25 minutes Global Village Dh52.5 to book the entire Abra per trip for 12 to 15 minutes Al Fahidi/Baniyas/Al Seef (Roundtrip) (TR10) Dh60 for 30 minutes Dh120 for 1 hour Traditional Abra (Motorised) Bur Dubai Abra Station — Deira Old Souq Abra station (CR1) Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash only) Dubai Old Souq Abra station – Al Sabkha Abra station (CR2) Dh1 per passenger/per trip (cash Only) (Please note: Routes and fares are subject to change. Check the RTA website for any updates)