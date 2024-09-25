Dubai: How to set up a business in Global Village

'Hayat' is a national system to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue according to international standards and practices
As temperatures cool down, apart from the breezy weather, UAE residents as well as tourists find themselves eagerly awaiting the annual reopening of Global Village.
This year, the popular tourist attraction is set to open its gates on October 16, 2024. The 29th season will run until May 11, 2025.
Apart from being a delight for visitors with its shopping outlets, diverse food options and entertainment, the spot also provides opportunities for entities and entrepreneurs looking to expand their business and gain a wider audience during these months.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The destination had announced registration for shop owners for the current season in May, 2024.
Here is how passionate entrepreneurs can set up their shops at the beloved winter destination.
There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners. These are:
Those interested can register through Global Village's 'business' section on its website. Owners must click on 'leasing opportunities' to submit their application.
The page then displays all the various options next to which entrepreneurs can 'register their interest'.
Applicants will have to firstly enter their personal details like their name, contact number and email address.
They will then have to fill category specification details which involve the company's name as per trade licence among other details. These also differ on the type of lease. For instance, for organising stalls inside a country pavilion, one has to also give information on the type of pavilion and product and the country of origin of the products.
After submitting the application, business owners will receive an application number which can be used in the future to track their request.
Global Village will reach out to those interested via email with a confirmation and more details of their application and the next steps to be taken.
Kiosks and food carts are some of the most in-demand type of businesses that shop owners may go for, as they attract a high number of customers. Global Village offers these owners a plethora of perks.
ALSO READ:
'Hayat' is a national system to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue according to international standards and practices
Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city
One among many governmental initiatives for new mothers is the maternity leave policy that is applicable across the public and private sector
The immersive installation uses recycled water and the unique part is you don’t get wet
There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence
Civil society organisations in the emirate must be licensed by the Community Development Authority
From the type of visa being issued to its validity – here are some tips to help you avoid getting scammed