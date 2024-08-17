Dubai: How to get a public library membership; cost, fines, process

KT Photo: Karen Ann Monsy

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 1:34 PM

Love reading? Or are you looking for a quiet place to study? If so, you would probably enjoy the benefits of having a membership with Dubai's Public Libraries.

From the vast collection available at Mankhool Library (you get more than 35,000 books to pick from) to fun activities at Al Twar Library – members will get access to much more than any other resident.

In fact, the membership gives you access to all physical and digital books and even free internet across all public libraries in the emirate. Aside from that, members get discounted rates on library services for a period of five years.

Here is everything you need to know about getting a membership:

Cost

The cost of the membership varies on the basis of the applicant. Here is the full list:

Type of membership Fee Insurance Child Free Dh75 Adult Dh50 Dh150 Family Dh50 Dh200

Additionally, Dh20 will be charged as innovation and knowledge fees.

How to apply

The process of application is simple and requires just a copy of your valid ID. Here is how you can apply online:

1. First head to the website of Dubai's Culture and Arts Authority. Head to Attractions and select 'Libraries'.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on 'E-Services'.

3. You will be directed to a new page. On the left side, you will be able to see and select the option 'Public Libraries Services'. Once you click it, you will see 'New Membership' appear on the page. Click on 'Start Service' under the title.

4. A registration page (pictured below) will appear. Here, fill in your details and sign up or you can use UAE Pass to sign in.

5. If you use your details to sign up – you will receive an email after you click 'Sign Up'. In the email, you will receive a link to activate your account.

6. You will then be logged into your Dubai Libraries Account. Click on 'Profile' next, and then choose the option that says 'Upgrade Account'.

7. Here, choose the type of membership and agree to the terms and conditions. Then, you will be taken to a page where you have to upload a picture of the front and back of your Emirates ID.

8. Once you complete filling out all your information, you can pay. You will receive an email in order to do so.