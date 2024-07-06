Dubai: How to get a driver's licence; eligibility, tests required

For Russians in the country, the process of getting a passport renewed is relatively simple and straightforward
Are you a young adult who just turned 18 and can't wait to begin driving? Or are you a long-term resident who is thinking of getting their licence now, as it is better late than never?
Residents in Dubai can obtain a driving licence through registered institutes, after taking theoretical and practical training, and passing the required tests. In Dubai, the licensing process is overseen by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Follow these steps to get your driving licence:
To obtain a driving licence in Dubai, you must:
According to the RTA website, the list of approved driving institutes in Dubai are as follows:
You must conduct an eye test from one of the RTA authorised bodies. If applicable, vision enhancement devices such as contact lenses and glasses or any other related devices are permissible, if approved.
Once the eye test is done, the report will be issued, determining whether your eyesight is fit for enabling you to drive. After this, you can open your file, and choose a course according to your requirements. Some institutes offer flexible courses with unlimited training till passing tests, fast-track courses for youth, training in luxury high-end cars and other
Once you pass the eye test and open the file, you must attend the theoretical classes. The classes cover a range of topics including risk perception, traffic laws, road signage and safety procedures on the road.
To prepare for the theoretical test, institutes also have an option for individuals to attend a mock test prior.
The theoretical test is available in multiple languages. You can begin practical training only after passing the theory test.
Once you have successfully passed your theory test, driving students can now begin practical training. According to an RTA call centre agent, 20 hours of practical training are mandatory for those applying for a new driving licence.
After completion of the classes, there are 2 RTA tests that students need to undergo, along with an assessment test from the driving school. In addition to this, there may be other internal tests from the institute.
Once you attend the theoretical classes, pass the test, undergo practical training, and pass the RTA tests, along with the driving school assessment and any other internal test as per your institute, you may now collect your driving licence.
