Dubai: How to file a bounced cheque police report online; documents, eligibility explained

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 5:59 PM

Whether you are a businessman receiving cheques from a client or an individual getting them from companies or other people, a bounced cheque being issued is a common possibility.

The UAE decriminalised bounced cheques back in 2022, except those that have been issued in bad faith. This law enables banks to make partial payments by releasing any available funds in the bank account unless the holder disagrees.

Beneficiaries of the bounced cheque can either file a police report and finish the case through mutual consent or take the matter directly to the court if necessary. A criminal case can be filed only in cases of fraud.

Some bounced cheque cases are still punishable by law. Mostly in the case of fraud, these can get fines ranging between Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.

For those looking to solve the matter through the police, here is how individuals can file a report for bounced cheques.

Eligibility

The service is easily available online on the authority's website. To file a report, the beneficiaries must fulfil the following requirements.

Individuals (citizens, those from GCC countries, residents, visitors), government entities (Local, Federal, Diplomatic) and companies and institutions can apply for this service.

The cheque incident should have taken place in Dubai.

Beneficiaries must visit the police station in the area of the incident.

The merit period should not exceed five years.

The reason behind the bounced cheque should not be expiry of the merit period.

Documents, information required

When filing a report, the Public Prosecution requires certain documents and information. These differ on the basis of individuals and companies.

Individuals (transaction owner):

Image of bounced cheque

Emirates ID copy

Bank's notice about the bounced cheque

Companies:

Copy of bounced cheque

Copy of trade licence

Bank's notice about the bounced cheque

A complaint letter to issue the cheque report from the company directed to the police department in Arabic.

A report must be issued by the manager of the company who is mentioned in the trade licence or by whoever is authorised legally.

In certain cases, additional documents might be required from those who are authorised legally. These are:

Valid Email ID

Image of the legal authority along with original documents

Image of Emirates ID (recipient of the cheque)