Dubai: Going to Global Village? 8 rules you may not know about

Millions of residents and tourists from around the world flock to Dubai's Global Village festival park every year. It opens during the UAE's cooler months, around October, and closes before summer peaks.

Foodies, shoppers, and families head to this destination for different reasons. It could be the unique delicacies and dining experiences or, perhaps, the weekly fireworks and the carnival packed with rides and games.

Viral TikToks and Instagram reels would tell you must-check-out spots and offerings at Global Village — but have you reviewed the park's rules? There are certain dos and don'ts you may not be aware of. Here's a guide:

1. Don't bring in food, drinks bought outside the park

Got a snack and a can of soft drink you purchased at a convenience store on your way to Global Village? You'll have to finish them and put your trash in the bin before entry — as these are not allowed inside.

2. Don't wave, display any other flag except the UAE colours

While the destination showcases some of the most prominent cultural landmarks of the world in 30 country pavilions, it is important to note that visitors can't come in bearing national flags, except the UAE's.

Those spotted waving or displaying a flag other than the UAE colours may be asked to keep it in their bags.

3. Leave your suitcases somewhere else

Considering the attractions' popularity among tourists, some could be stopping over with travel luggage and suitcases in tow. Take note, however, that such bags are not allowed inside the park.

Global Village also inspects guests’ bags and runs them through X-ray machines.

4. Dress modestly

Whether you're a man or a woman, make sure you are wearing respectful attire. Your torso, including your shoulders, legs, and knees must be covered at all times.

5. No scooters, bikes inside the park

With the huge open space at the destination, it may be tempting for children to zoom through the park on wheels; however, it's a no-no. Any wheeled devices — including roller skates, skateboards, bicycles, and scooters — are not permitted for use at the attraction, unless these were rented inside the park.

6. Don't bring your pets

Got a cat, dog, or a pet snake? Leave them at home because they will be denied entry. No animals are allowed inside.