Dubai: Free Sanad card for People of Determination; how to apply

In Dubai, people of determination have a range of benefits and features that seek to make their lives easier. One such initiative is the Sanad card, which can be availed for free in Dubai by citizens, residents and tourists upon showing proof of disability.
People of determination can apply for the Sanad card through the Community Development Authority's website, application or customer happiness centre.
The Sanad card enables holders to avail a wide range of benefits including free parking in Dubai, exemption from Salik fees, discounts in hospitals and on monthly phone plans.
Citizens holding Dubai passport (Category - A)
The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who fall under this category, upon submission of the following documents:
Holders of decrees (Category - B)
The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who hold a decree, upon submission of the following documents:
Citizens holding other emirate's passport (Category - C)
According to a call centre agent, citizens – holding a passport issued from a different emirate – residing in Dubai are eligible to hold a Sanad card for a duration of 5 years, after submission of the following documents:
Expatriate residents in Dubai (Category - D)
Tourists (Category - E)
Tourists are also eligible to apply for the Sanad card, which will be issued for a time period based on the tourist's visit duration, after submission of the following documents
Additional documents may be requested by the Community Development Authority (CDA) to complete the application. It is essential to note that receipt of the application does not mean the service is granted.
First, a service request will be registered and the customer will be notified through a text message. Then, the authority will verify that all the documents have been submitted, and if the application is approved, the customer will be notified via email or text message.
If a medical report is submitted as proof of disability, the request will be referred to the Medical Committee of the Dubai Health Authority. If the committee approves the report, the Sanad card will be issued. The customer will be notified in case of rejection.
If a People of Determination card issued by CDA is submitted as proof, then the application will be approved and the Sanad card will be issued.
