Dubai: Convert international driving permit to UAE licence; here's how

You may be eligible to directly swap your licence without having to go to driving schools and taking tests

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

If you're a new Dubai resident that already have a driving licence from your home country, the thought that you may have to apply for a new driving permit to be able to drive around the place you now call home seems taxing.

From processing your requirements to doing all the theoretical and practical tests, applying for a driving licence is already stressful and time-consuming enough. Imagine, then, the added frustration of having to do it all again.


Fret not because you may be eligible for a direct licence exchange without having to do any of that.

To know if you are eligible to convert your existing riving permit, here is your complete guide:


Requirements

If you're a Dubai resident who wishes to convert your driving permit to UAE licence, you simply need to present the following requirements:

  • Emirates ID
  • Original driving licence
  • A legal Arabic translation of your driving licence
  • No objection certificate (NOC) from your sponsor
  • Two passport-sized pictures
  • A completed application form
  • Valid eye test result from one of the eye test centres accredited by RTA.

How to apply

You can apply through the RTA website by entering your Emirates ID, passport details, or traffic file number. You can also log in to the website through your UAE Pass.

  • When you're on the homepage, click 'Apply for a New Driving Licence or a New Category Based on Exchanging Licence'.
  • The system will ask for your updated phone number.
  • You will be asked to verify your identity by entering the OTP sent to your phone number.
  • Click 'Next'.
  • Specify the country where your driving licence was issued.
  • Enter the details of your existing licence.
  • Select the licence category and attach a copy of your driving licence.
  • Submit the application.
  • Pay all required fees using your debit card or credit card.

Once you've submitted your application, you will receive a reference number. You can use this reference number to monitor the status of your request.

You can also go to any RTA customer happiness centre locations. The centres are open from Monday to Thursday at 8am to 7.30pm. However, the centres are open only from 8am to 12pm every Friday, so make sure to go to the centre before it closes.

  • Submit the required documents.
  • Request to add the required category to your driving licence.
  • Settle the required fees.

If you're a Singaporean resident, you need to apply for driving licence exchange through the accredited driving institutes.

  • Submit the required documents.
  • A traffic file is opened for you if you are applying for the first time.
  • Book an appointment for the knowledge test.
  • Settle the required fees at the centre.

Once you've passed the Knowledge test, your licence will be printed and handed to you.

Service fees

Here is how much it will cost for you to have your driving license converted to UAE permit:

  • Dh200 to open your file with RTA
  • Dh600 for the issuance of the new Dubai licence
  • Dh50 for traffic manual
  • Dh20 or more for 'Knowledge and Innovation' fees.

If you're a Singaporean resident in Dubai, here's how much you need to pay:

  • Dh200 to open your file with RTAfor opening a training file
  • Dh100 for a learning application
  • Dh50 for the traffic handbook
  • Dh400 for the knowledge test
  • Dh300 for the issuance of the driving licence
  • Dh20 or more for 'Knowledge and Innovation' fees.

How to claim your licence

You need to present your original driving licence as well as your Emirates ID to any RTA customer happiness centre. Once your identity has been verified, your licence will then be printed and handed to you.

If you have an Apple device, you can receive your electronic licence from the Apple Wallet through the RTA Dubai App.

Validity

Your new licence will be valid for two years if you're 21 years old and older. Meanwhile, if you're under 21 years old, your permit will be valid for one year.

Eligibility

It is important to note that you may only be eligible for a direct licence exchange if your driving licence was issued from one of the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Holland
  • Hong Kong
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kuwait
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • UK
  • US

